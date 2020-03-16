Plano Joins Other Cities and Collin County in Declaring Public Health Emergency

On Monday morning, Plano city officials declared a local state of disaster for public health emergency and plan to implement extraordinary changes, as required by City operations, to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, within the community.
Plano joins a long list of cities and counties declaring local state of disasters. Other neighboring cities including Allen, Frisco, and McKinney are expected to make similar announcements today.
“This is an important declaration for a serious and changing situation,” Plano City Manager Mark Israelson said in a prepared statement. “Plano, our neighboring cities and Collin County all recognize the importance of prudent and proactive actions at this time. We need all citizens and businesses to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The following changes will go into effect at the end of business today (5:00 P.M.):
- The City of Plano will activate the Emergency Operations Center and will operate during normal business hours.
- All Parks and Recreation facilities are closed until March 27th at which time the closure will be re-assessed.
- All Library facilities are closed until March 27th at which time the closure will be reassessed.
- All City Board and Commission meetings, with the exception of Plano City Council, Planning and Zoning and any other meeting required by law, will be postponed until their normal May meeting.
- All sports leagues in Plano will be suspended through March 27th for practice and play at which time the closure will be reassessed.
- All citizens are encouraged to watch City Council meetings online and submit comments of public interest or comments on agenda items electronically to the City of Plano City Secretary Lisa Henderson at [email protected].
- All meetings at the Plano Event Center, Special Events, and Facility rentals will be offered refunds of deposit and/or fees for events.