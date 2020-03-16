Plano Joins Other Cities and Collin County in Declaring Public Health Emergency

On Monday morning, Plano city officials declared a local state of disaster for public health emergency and plan to implement extraordinary changes, as required by City operations, to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, within the community.

Plano joins a long list of cities and counties declaring local state of disasters. Other neighboring cities including Allen, Frisco, and McKinney are expected to make similar announcements today.

“This is an important declaration for a serious and changing situation,” Plano City Manager Mark Israelson said in a prepared statement. “Plano, our neighboring cities and Collin County all recognize the importance of prudent and proactive actions at this time. We need all citizens and businesses to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The following changes will go into effect at the end of business today (5:00 P.M.):