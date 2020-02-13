Galentine’s Crafts, a Cupid Crawl, and Other Things to Do Valentine’s Day Weekend

Whether you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate Valentine’s Day or how to get to Sesame Street, there’s something this weekend for everyone. Friends, couples, families, galentines – there’s something happening for you this weekend.

Sesame Street Live!

Join the Sesame Street gang for Sesame Street Live! at The Star in Frisco this weekend. Take a magical adventure with Elmo, Big Bird and Abby Cadabby live on stage as they discover the “power of yet.” With a handful of shows throughout the weekend, don’t miss your chance to see your favorite characters on stage. Purchase tickets online at Seat Geek.

When: February 14-16 | Multiple Times

Where: The Star | One Cowboys Way, Frisco



Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs

Join the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary for the final weekend of Dinosaurs Live! Venture through the Heard Museum’s nature trails for a fun, educational journey where you’ll encounter a 40-foot T-Rex and nine life-size animatronic dinosaurs and hear them roar! Access to the exhibit is included in daily Heard Museum admission and free for members.

When: February 14-17 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary | 1 Nature Pl., McKinney



Daybreak Coffee Pop-Up

Start your Valentine’s Day with the WFAA Daybreak crew and a free cup of brew at XO Coffee Company. The first 200 customers to visit the Daybreak Coffee Pop-Up will receive complimentary coffee and treats.

When: February 14 | 8 – 10 a.m.

Where: XO Coffee Company | 1023 E. 15th Street, Plano

Build Your Own Bouquet at Legacy West

Skip the grocery store and online-delivery flowers this year and pick up a fresh bouquet for your Valentine. Stop by the Valentine’s Day Flower Wall Pop-Up at Legacy West to build your own bouquet with the Sand + Soil Flower Truck. Prices vary based on bouquets.

When: February 14 | 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Legacy West (between Fabletics and Neighborhood Goods) | 5908 Headquarters Dr., Plano

Cupid Crawl 2020

Grab your friends (or a date) and head to Lakefront at Little Elm for the Cupid Crawl. Pick up a bingo card at any of the participating Lakefront businesses and complete a variety of activities or purchases to fill out your card for the chance to win a $500 gift basket. Visit Lakefront at Little Elm on Facebook for event information.

When: February 14 | 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Lakefront at Little Elm | 100 W. Eldorado Pkwy., Little Elm

GALentines: Brunch Babes Charcuterie and Crafts

Celebrate your BFFs with a morning full of crafting and brunching. The Board and Brush team will first show you how to build an Instagram-worthy charcuterie board. Then, snack on your finished display while you create a wood project of your choice for your home. And yes, there’s complimentary mimosas. Registration is required; visit BoardandBrush.com to book your spot.

When: February 15 | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Board & Brush | 3115 W. Parker Rd., Plano

Singles Awareness Day

Valentine’s Day didn’t go according to plan? Join Match for Singles Awareness Day and receive free dating advice from Match experts. Visitors will also receive complimentary subscription sign-ups and treats from Sprinkles.

When: February 15 | 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Legacy West (between Fabletics and Neighborhood Goods) | 5908 Headquarters Dr., Plano

Murder on Chestnut: A Murder Mystery Dinner

Can you solve the murder at the Ritz? Join Chestnut Square Heritage Village for an interactive show that will keep you guessing (and laughing) all night long. Join the characters before the show for Happy Hour and dinner in the Bevel House and get then catch the show in the chapel. Click here to purchase tickets.

When: February 15 | 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Chestnut Square Heritage Village | 315 S. Chestnut St., McKinney

Dallas Sidekicks vs. Tacoma Stars – Military & First Responders Night

Cheer on the Dallas Sidekicks and honor our military members and first responders. All active-duty military, veterans and first responders will receive a complimentary ticket when they show their ID at the box office. Additional tickets can be purchased at the box officer or online from Ticketmaster.

When: February 15 | 7 p.m.

Where: Allen Event Center | 200 E. Stacy Rd., # 1350, Allen

Plano Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Ready, set, race! This Sunday, runners will race through Oak Point Nature Preserve in and enjoy some of the areas best urban park trails, while winding through woodland oaks, blackland prairie, and city streets. The race starts and finishes at Oak Point Amphitheater and participants can enjoy post-race food, beer, music and more. Not a fan of running? Volunteers are still needed for the event. Get full race details here.

When: February 16 | 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Oak Point Nature Preserve | 5901 Los Rios Blvd., Plano