event1013 to host Mardi Gras Pop Up Party

event1013 will host a free, family-friendly Mardi Gras party this month | Photo credit: Mike Flippo

This year, we can celebrate Mardi Gras a little bit early. Downtown Plano’s event1013 venue will be hosting a free Mardi Gras pop-up event. At the event, guests can enjoy live entertainment from Musikology, king cake tastings, door prizes and more.

In attendance will be guest chef Damien Chapman. Chapman is a fifth-generation restauranteur and owner of Shreveport’s historic creole eatery, Orlandeaux’s Café. At the Mardi Gras pop-up, Chapman will be serving his signature gumbo. 

Chef Damien Chapman of Orlandeaux’s in Shreveport will be in attendance at event1013’s Mardi Gras Pop Up Party | Image courtesy of Damien Chapman

Chapman has been a part of the family restaurant business since he was 14 years old, when he bussed tables in Brother’s Seafood to Go, owned by his late father, Chef Orlando Chapman. After Chapman’s father died in 2013 from a heart attack, Brother’s closed, due to a decline in business. Chapman later decided to leave his job as a field engineer in Haliburton and return to Shreveport to carry on the family legacy. 

In 2018, Chapman decided to rebrand the restaurant as Orlandeux’s. In memory of his father. He has since continued to bring authentic creole recipes to the people of Shreveport.

The Mardi Gras pop-up will take place on January 23, from 6-9 p.m.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
