event1013 to host Mardi Gras Pop Up Party

This year, we can celebrate Mardi Gras a little bit early. Downtown Plano’s event1013 venue will be hosting a free Mardi Gras pop-up event. At the event, guests can enjoy live entertainment from Musikology, king cake tastings, door prizes and more.

In attendance will be guest chef Damien Chapman. Chapman is a fifth-generation restauranteur and owner of Shreveport’s historic creole eatery, Orlandeaux’s Café. At the Mardi Gras pop-up, Chapman will be serving his signature gumbo.

Chapman has been a part of the family restaurant business since he was 14 years old, when he bussed tables in Brother’s Seafood to Go, owned by his late father, Chef Orlando Chapman. After Chapman’s father died in 2013 from a heart attack, Brother’s closed, due to a decline in business. Chapman later decided to leave his job as a field engineer in Haliburton and return to Shreveport to carry on the family legacy.

In 2018, Chapman decided to rebrand the restaurant as Orlandeux’s. In memory of his father. He has since continued to bring authentic creole recipes to the people of Shreveport.

The Mardi Gras pop-up will take place on January 23, from 6-9 p.m.