Fun Movie Grill to bring Bollywood film and virtual reality to Plano

A look at Fun Movie Grill and Mustang Square | Rendering courtesy of NAI Robert Lynn

The way we consume film is quickly changing and new movie theaters in Plano are accommodating these changes. Coming to Plano’s new mixed-use development Mustang Square in 2020 is Fun Movie Grill, a new comprehensive entertainment experience that will include films from all over the world.

Fun Movie Grill will have eight movie screens with dine-in services, bowling, virtual reality games and party halls. 

“We are excited to bring Fun Movie Grill’s unique combination of the best of Hollywood and Bollywood movies to Plano along with new entertainment options for families in our community,” said Poorvesh Thakkar, Thakkar Developers CEO, in a press release.

Fun Movie Grill will span across 70,000 square feet in Mustang Square’s 36 acres. In addition to Fun Movie Grill, Mustang Square will have 90,000 square feet of Class A office space, multiple retail buildings, hotels, residential villas and townhomes and a public plaza. Mustang Square is located on Highway 121 and Rasor Boulevard, between Plano and Frisco. 

A conceptual aerial view of Mustang Square | Rendering courtesy of NAI Robert Lynn

“We’re excited to announce Fun Movie Grill at Mustang Square,” said Dan Averny of NAI Robert Lynn’s Retail Division in a press release. “This is not your typical movie theater. Their creative approach to family entertainment will be a big hit for families in Plano, Frisco, McKinney and Allen.”

Fun Movie Grill is set to open in Plano in 2020.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
