Fun Movie Grill to bring Bollywood film and virtual reality to Plano

The way we consume film is quickly changing and new movie theaters in Plano are accommodating these changes. Coming to Plano’s new mixed-use development Mustang Square in 2020 is Fun Movie Grill, a new comprehensive entertainment experience that will include films from all over the world.

Fun Movie Grill will have eight movie screens with dine-in services, bowling, virtual reality games and party halls.

Read more: The Cadence to bring luxury housing units to Frisco Station

“We are excited to bring Fun Movie Grill’s unique combination of the best of Hollywood and Bollywood movies to Plano along with new entertainment options for families in our community,” said Poorvesh Thakkar, Thakkar Developers CEO, in a press release.

Fun Movie Grill will span across 70,000 square feet in Mustang Square’s 36 acres. In addition to Fun Movie Grill, Mustang Square will have 90,000 square feet of Class A office space, multiple retail buildings, hotels, residential villas and townhomes and a public plaza. Mustang Square is located on Highway 121 and Rasor Boulevard, between Plano and Frisco.

“We’re excited to announce Fun Movie Grill at Mustang Square,” said Dan Averny of NAI Robert Lynn’s Retail Division in a press release. “This is not your typical movie theater. Their creative approach to family entertainment will be a big hit for families in Plano, Frisco, McKinney and Allen.”

Read more: How DFW-based film ‘This World Won’t Break’ became a festival hit with no budget

Fun Movie Grill is set to open in Plano in 2020.