2019 Thanksgiving Brunch at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel

thanksgiving brunch

Have you made plans for Thanksgiving yet? Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West hotel is offering you a fabulous opportunity to celebrate this special occasion with the family, friends, and a feast of fantastic food at their Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 28nd.

The menu includes: Hot Breakfast with sausage + veggie quiche, scrambled eggs, and jalapeno smoked sausage; Pancake and French Toast Action Station with blueberry banana pancakes and brioche french toast; Omelette and Charcuterie Stations; Garden Fresh Salad Bar; Carving Station; and the list goes on! There’s even a kids menu, and the dessert menu reads like a dream: Pumpkin pie, salted caramel cheesecake, cranberry apple cobbler, and more! The full menu can be found below.

In addition to more food than an army of hungry turkeys could devour, the menu also features refreshers such as champagne and bottomless mimosas!

This extravagant Thanksgiving feast will be hosted at the Legacy Grand Ballroom foyer, one of North Dallas’ largest luxury venues. It boasts an impressive 14,983 square feet of space, including a one-of-a-kind glass wall, and can accommodate events of up to 1,584 guests.

Renasissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, Easter Brunch, Legacy Ballroom

The Legacy Grand Ballroom. Photo courtesy of Renaissance Dallas at Plano legacy West hotel.

Read more: Mi Dia from Scratch is an underrated Plano gem

THANKSGIVING BRUNCH AT RENAISSANCE DALLAS AT PLANO LEGACY WEST HOTEL

Thursday, November 28nd
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Adults: $59
Seniors (62+): $49
Children (6-12): $25
Children (5 and under): free

Reservations Required:
opentable.com
Phone: 469.925.1800
Email: [email protected]com

Reservations should be made in 30-minute increments.

Menu:

menu

