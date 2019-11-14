Health

Medical City Plano recertified as Comprehensive Stroke Center

Image courtesy of Medical City Plano

For the third time since 2013, Medical City Plano has been recertified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center. As a CSC, Medical City Plano the highest level of competence in treating serious strokes. Since first being certified as a CSC six years ago, Medical City Plano has provided care to thousands of stroke patients.

“Because of the time-critical nature of stroke treatment, our stroke experts are ready 24/7 to deliver advanced care quickly and efficiently,” said Carlton Ulmer, CEO of Medical City Plano in a press release. “This recertification validates our ongoing efforts to provide the highest level and full spectrum of stroke care for the many human lives we treat, from diagnosis and leading-edge treatments to rehabilitation and education.”

Medical City Plano’s recertification as a CSC is based on standards set by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association. Medical City Plano houses several medical entities, including the Texas Stroke Institute, which is staffed with a world-renowned team of interventional neurologists board-certified in stroke and neurological care.

With 603 beds, over 2,000 employees and 1,400 physicians representing more than 70 specialties and subspecialties, Medical City Plano is Collin County’s largest hospital. It is Collin County’s only Level I Trauma Center with a Burn and Reconstructive Center, a Comprehensive (Level I) Stroke Center, a Level III NICU and Collin County’s first Chest Pain Accredited hospital.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
