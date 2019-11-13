Seven years of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney

This past July, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney celebrated its seventh year since opening. Having first opened in 2012, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney has since expanded its offerings to better accommodate Collin County’s growing population. As the community continues to grow, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney will continue to serve as a hub and a resource for healthcare.
Most recently, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney opened The Heart Hospital – McKinney, a build-on to the campus offering various health services and medical procedures for the heart.
“We’re thrilled to have The Heart Hospital come online,” says Kyle Armstrong, President and CEO at Baylor Scott & White Medical – McKinney.
In addition to the new Heart Hospital, plans are underway to expand the comprehensive medical campus.
“We have plans to build out our fourth floor,” Armstrong says. “Right now, our fourth floor is a shell space, which would allow us to add 48 beds to care for the growing community that we serve.”
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney has also recently been able to improve upon their capabilities to treat people with traumatic injuries.
“We are now a high-functioning level III trauma center,” Armstrong says. “We have anesthesia in house 24/7, 365 days a year, we have trauma surgery in house 24/7, 365 days a year, we have additional operating room teams prepared to go back to the operating room 24/7, 365 days a year. Ultimately, what that means is that if a traumatically injured patient arrives at our campus, we’re able to go to the OR within 15 minutes of their arrival.”
On the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney campus is a Level III Neonatal intensive care unit, with full-fledged capabilities to provide quality care for Baylor’s tiniest patients, as well as their parents.
“Our NICU continues to grow,” Armstrong says. “We have outstanding clinical leadership there with our neonatology medical director and providers. We will be pursuing advanced maternal designation, that’s something we intend to move forward with more formally in the beginning of 2020. This will boost our capability to take care of higher risk mothers.”
With the advancements in the NICU, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney will be able to increase the bandwidth of care for parents at all partum stages. This will ultimately lead a reduction in the volume of babies in the NICU.
Additionally, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney plans to invest in other components. They have plans to bring in a da Vinci® Surgical System to help with minimally invasive procedures. The McKinney campus has also recently recruited a neurosurgeon to its staff. While patients of Baylor Scott & White Heart Hospital – McKinney won’t be able to receive open-heart surgery, they will be able to receive vascular procedures.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney is also invested in building more infrastructure for primary care.
“Philosophically, access to healthcare is important,” Armstrong says, “to our community, to our health system and certainly to our hospital. We will continue to invest in primary care and growing primary care access in McKinney, Prosper and Van Alstyne.”
In the event of an emergency, patients at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney will find it easy to find parking, as the medical campus has recently expanded its parking options. The ER has recently doubled in size, allowing a higher capacity of patients from an ever-growing community.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney recently received designations on stroke care, chest pain, magnet and commission on cancer. The quality of care under the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center umbrella is truly unmatched and their plans for growth will only improve upon the care quality.
“We are honored to be part of such a vibrant and growing community in McKinney, as well as all the communities we serve in northern Collin County,” Armstrong says. “As we grow, we are committed to the same high standards that we’ve always maintained as they relate to exceptional quality, a positive patient experience and patient safety.”