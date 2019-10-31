Food

Shakertins in Allen will be bigger and better than ever

Guests of Shakertins will be able to watch the game on 26 different screens, 19 more than those of the original location in The Colony | Image courtesy of Shakertins

As one of the most popular watering holes in Austin Ranch, Shakertins has become famous in The Colony for its elevated bar fare and craft cocktails. Next month, Shakertins will open its second location in Allen, serving the growing foodie community of Collin County. 

Shakertins’ owner Brad Hawkins hopes that the new Shakertins location in Allen will help the neighborhood bar and grill will become a household name in Collin County.

“This is the 2.0 upgrade of the original Shakertins,” Hawkins says. “We’re looking to really push the food envelope, but our core is still going to be craft cocktails.”

While Shakertins’ flagship location is mostly known for its beverages, Hawkins says the Allen location will be more “food forward.” Rodman Shields, Executive Chef of The Common Table helped Hawkins create a menu filled with upscale bar food. 

Notable food items include a pork wing appetizer appropriately called “If pigs could fly.” They will also have a quesadilla stacker, in which quesadilla slices are presented vertically. Hawkins notes that the Allen location’s food menu will be double that of The Colony’s location.

“We’re going for the title of ‘fattest burger in Allen,’” Hawkins says. “We want to create an over-the-top burger, but we’ll also other things like sloppy joes and a Cuban sandwich.”

With Shakertins’ Allen location, Hawkins hopes to push the sports side of the bar. They will have special events for game-watching, including parties for Dallas Cowboys games. The Allen location will have 26 television screens, more than the seven at the original location. Shakertins will also host DJs on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as live bands throughout the week. 

With the new Allen location, Shakertins plans to embrace the sports aspect of the bar | Image courtesy of Shakertins

Bar games like pool, cornhole and darts will be available for guests to play. 

While Shakertins will be a new name for the people of Allen, customers who frequent the original location can expect the same cocktails, including the signature Shaker-tini, negronis, Manhattans and the signature old fashioned. 

“I’ll put it up against anybody’s old fashioned in town,” Hawkins says. “We’re known for our old fashioned, so we’re going to continue to the quality control on that.”

Shakertins opens in Allen next Friday, November 8, with DJ nights and a Dallas Cowboys game watching party to take place throughout the weekend.

“It’s going to be a new name for the people of Allen,” Hawkins says. “We’ve kind of established ourselves in The Colony; but we encourage everyone to come out, get out of their routines and see what we’re all about.”

Shakertins

190 E Stacy Rd #1734, Allen

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
