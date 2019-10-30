Zip Code Media Cafe offers services for content creators

Since the invention of wifi, coffee shops have long served as places where people can work on projects remotely. People can enjoy a latte, some light bites, then pull out their laptops and get to work. While many people who work remotely in coffee shops are journalists, marketers and content creators, these people won’t find all of the resources they need in order to fully be able to work on their projects. Plano’s newest cafe offers many resources to help those who work in media and marketing.

At Zip Code Media Cafe, guests have access to coffee, teas, light food items and several pieces of technological equipment to help them create marketing content. Inside Zip Code Media Cafe, there is a green screen studio wall, ideal for creating backgrounds for video and images. Professional cameras, sound equipment, lighting equipment and audio-visual editing software are also available to customers for rent and use.

On Zip Code’s “media menu” are several audio-visual services. Guests can rent the studio to shoot live videos, ideal for Instagram livestreams. Zip Code plans to host several events, including talks and debates, open mic nights and musical performances. If you’re a local business owner, you are invited to sponsor Zip Code’s events aimed toward helping local artists and performers, and in return, Zip Code will shoot an ad for you and feature it in their published performance videos.

With online content becoming a key component of today’s marketing landscape, Zip Code Media Cafe is ahead of the game. To rent a studio space or equipment, visit zipcodemc.com.

Zip Code Media Cafe

3829 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano