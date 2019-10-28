“It’s not cheating to see another doctor,” says Dr. Ricky Kalra

There is one thing that Dr. Ricky Kalra of Kalra Brain & Spine tells every single patient he sees, “never settle on a single opinion.” And, he hopes that the DFW medical community follows his advice, too, because he knows a second medical opinion is often a critical part of ideal patient outcomes. No matter how much you love your doctor, you should place the most trust in a doctor who encourages you to consider a second opinion.

What Can a Second Opinion Offer You?

Regardless of anything else, a second opinion will always offer you peace of mind. Another doctor’s advice can help you to find other treatment options, better understand the pros and cons of a procedure or even find there is disagreement about the diagnosis. But even if your second opinion reveals that your primary doctor hit the nail on the head, hearing it from a second doctor can make you that much more confident before beginning treatment.

Dr. Kalra knows the value of a second opinion intimately, as he is a go-to second opinion for many area spine doctors. He is well trusted because of his detailed knowledge of how the spine relates to the rest of the body. This expertise means that he can often offer treatment options that other doctors may not have considered, or understand when a treatment that was ruled out by another doctor would actually be the best option.

How to Make the Most of a Second Opinion

It’s important to treat your second opinion appointment differently than an initial consultation. The goal is no longer to determine a condition, but instead, to determine if the diagnosis/treatment your first doctor provided is the best fit for your needs.

You should ask more direct questions and discuss the original diagnosis specifically. You should also be sure to have medical records forwarded to the second doctor’s office or bring them with you. As Dr. Kalra puts it; “The goal of a second opinion is to determine if the doctors agree on the diagnosis and treatment plan or to suggest alternative treatments when appropriate.”

Common Concerns and Why Not to Worry

Some people hesitate when considering getting a second opinion. The most common concern is that it will cost too much. Thankfully, many insurances offer coverage for second opinions on medically necessary procedures. While this isn’t true in every instance, a second opinion can have a massive effect on the outcome of treatment, and therefore is crucial in the case of complex medical procedures.

The other common worry is that doctors may be offended at the idea of a patient seeking a second opinion. This one is simple: they shouldn’t be. It’s always best practice to get a second opinion. In fact, a doctor who is hesitant when you suggest seeking a second opinion may be an actual cause for concern. Unless they have a very good explanation of why you shouldn’t, you should be skeptical if a doctor suggests against a second opinion.

Second Opinions and Your Spine

Dr. Kalra sees many individuals who are seeking second or even third opinions for their chronic pain, and he has a proven track record of providing much-needed relief.

Dr. Kalra practices what he preaches, and that extends to second opinions, too. His confidence in his diagnoses means he's always happy to work with the community to fight for the best outcomes for his patients.

