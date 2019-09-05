Business Profiles

Kalra Brain & Spine brings a global view of spine health to North Dallas

Aayushi Pramanik
Dr. Kalra

When world-class training meets hometown values deeply rooted in family and community, the result is the kind of medical care you’ve always hoped for. Dr. Ricky Kalra may have traveled the world, receiving the very best training in the field of neurosurgery, but his heart was always right here in North Texas.

A proud graduate of Plano Senior High School, today, Dr. Kalra is the founder and chief surgeon at Kalra Brain & Spine. He also serves as Chief of Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and Director of Neurosurgery at Medical City Frisco.

While you may think of brains when you hear “neurosurgeon,” Dr. Kalra considers the brain and spine to be a single organ system. This integrated approach helps Dr. Kalra find solutions to some of the most complicated spinal conditions.

Dr. Kalra’s goal is always to alleviate pain with the most lasting solution and the least amount of recovery. Whether that be physical or occupational therapy, a minimally invasive procedure or the latest technological advancements in spine surgery, Kalra Brain & Spine will work with you to ensure that your treatment is what you need—and nothing more—so you can get back to living your life.

Kalra Brain & Spine
5899 Preston Rd Suite 1303, Frisco, TX 75034
www.kalrasurgery.com

