Children’s Health opens new stadium in partnership with Prosper ISD

Children’s Health Stadium in Prosper ISD will have the largest video board in a Texas High School stadium. | Image courtesy of Children’s Health

Right on time for Friday night lights, Prosper Independent School District has opened the doors to Children’s Health Stadium, its new long-anticipated stadium which comes in partnership with Children’s Health. As part of this partnership, Children’s Health will be the official pediatric health care partner for Prosper ISD for the next 10 years. Children’s Health will provide Prosper ISD with a full spectrum of sports medicine, athletic health care and virtual health services for schools and youth sports organizations.

“We recognized early on the significance and promise represented in the fast-growing, vibrant communities like Plano, Frisco, Prosper, Allen and countless others in Dallas’s northern suburbs,” said Jeremiah Radandt, executive vice president of the Northern Market for Children’s Health. in a press release. “Prosper is an incredible community focused on providing the best education and services to its residents. We are excited to form a long-term partnership with Prosper ISD and be the official pediatric health care partner for the children and families of Prosper as they grow.”

Children’s Health Stadium has the capacity to hold 12,000 and boast state-of-the-art equipment and features. Such features include a live ticker above the seats, spacious locker rooms for home and competing teams and a natatorium complex.

Spacious locker rooms at Children’s Health Stadium | Image courtesy of Children’s Health

The $53 million stadium also has the largest video board in a Texas high school stadium.

In the event of an in-game injury, Children’s Health Stadium has an on-site portable x-ray machine available, as well at the sidelinER tent. There is also an emergency transfer cart with a cart and a stretcher, which will minimize the transfer of an injured athlete to medical facilities.

Image courtesy of Children’s Health

Children’s Health Stadium will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony this Saturday at 6:30, which will be open to the public. The ceremony will be followed by a fireworks show.

The first game at Children’s Health Stadium will take place Friday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m., when Prosper hosts Rowlett.