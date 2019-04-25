Children’s Health to open campus in Prosper

A look at Children’s Health’s future campus in Prosper | Rendering courtesy of Children’s Health

In order to accommodate the rapidly growing pediatric population in Prosper, Children’s Health will be developing a 72-acre campus at the intersection of Dallas North Tollway and Hwy 380. The campus will be part of a 177-acre mixed-use development, whose land was originally purchased by Matthews Southwest.

Children’s Health’s Prosper campus will be located next to the new PGA Headquarters. Like its Plano and Dallas campuses, the Prosper campus will offer a variety of pediatric health care services, as well as corporate, hospitality and retail products to create a community environment.

“Prosper is regionally significant and integral to the long-term strategy of Children’s Health,” said Jeremiah Radandt, executive vice president of the Northern Market for Children’s Health in a statement. “We have always sought-after the best ways to serve and invest in the community. By building this unique medical campus, we are broadening how we bring health care to North Texans, and better serving the needs of our patients for the future.”

In addition to the new Prosper campus, Children’s Health has also recently announced a 10-year sponsorship with Prosper ISD to become its Official Pediatric Health Care Partner. The sponsorship entails naming rights to the school district’s premier athletic complex opening in August, educational and promotional collaborations between the two entities, and a full spectrum of sports medicine, athletic health care and virtual health services for schools and youth sports organizations in the Prosper ISD service area.

“Children’s Health is one of the region’s most respected and distinguished health care providers, and the town of Prosper is excited it has made a commitment to our community,” said Mayor Ray Smith with the town of Prosper in a statement. “We look forward to a long-term relationship with Children’s Health. The project will offer high-quality health care for our younger residents as well as the benefit of high-end commercial development at one of Prosper’s key intersections for economic growth.”

As of now, Children’s Health is currently in the process of selecting a developer for the new Prosper campus. The developer will be selected through a bidding process.