The Behavior Exchange helps children all across the autism spectrum

Based in Frisco, TX, The Behavior Exchange is an applied behavior analysis center committed to helping children across the autism spectrum. For nearly 20 years, The Behavior Exchange has helped children with disabilities by providing them with the tools and skills they need to reach their full potential. By helping them at a young age, the team of ABA therapists at The Behavior Exchange helps children improved their motor skills, social skills and language skills to help them thrive among their peers.

“We have an amazing team of very committed and dedicated therapists,” says Adam Cline, clinical director and vice president at The Behavior Exchange. The vast majority of our leaders have been groomed within our organization and have grown into their positions. We really believe in giving back to the people that have helped build the company.”

Cline believes in making sure that his team is taken care of and investing in their growth, as much as that of the children. When the staff has everything they need, they can then provide the children with everything they need.

“We invest a lot in training and staff development because ultimately, we want our kids to receive the best services they can,” Cline says. “But in order for that to happen, we really have to take care of our staff, and make sure that they’re challenged, rewarded and that they’re ultimately fulfilling their own personal purpose.”

The Behavior Exchange focuses primarily on children between the ages of two and 13. In addition to compliance training, as well as instruction following, reading training, sibling relationship training and training on age-appropriate play, The Behavior Exchange also offers behavior reduction programs to decrease problem behaviors in children.

“Our goal is to equip our kids with everything they need to function successfully at home and school,” Cline says. “Our mission is to bring hope and meaningful change to the families we serve, but I believe that has a ripple effect that reaches farther than just our families. I believe that we’re leaving the world a better place than how we found it. Ultimately, that’s what it’s all about.”

