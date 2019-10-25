Health

The Behavior Exchange helps children all across the autism spectrum

Posted on

The Behavior Exchange offers many ABA services to help children thrive in academic, social and home settings | Image courtesy of The Behavior Exchange

Based in Frisco, TX, The Behavior Exchange is an applied behavior analysis center committed to helping children across the autism spectrum. For nearly 20 years, The Behavior Exchange has helped children with disabilities by providing them with the tools and skills they need to reach their full potential. By helping them at a young age, the team of ABA therapists at The Behavior Exchange helps children improved their motor skills, social skills and language skills to help them thrive among their peers.

“We have an amazing team of very committed and dedicated therapists,” says Adam Cline, clinical director and vice president at The Behavior Exchange. The vast majority of our leaders have been groomed within our organization and have grown into their positions. We really believe in giving back to the people that have helped build the company.”

Read more: Texas Back Institute miraculously treats young man’s severe spinal cord injuries

Cline believes in making sure that his team is taken care of and investing in their growth, as much as that of the children. When the staff has everything they need, they can then provide the children with everything they need.

“We invest a lot in training and staff development because ultimately, we want our kids to receive the best services they can,” Cline says. “But in order for that to happen, we really have to take care of our staff, and make sure that they’re challenged, rewarded and that they’re ultimately fulfilling their own personal purpose.”

Image courtesy of The Behavior Exchange

The Behavior Exchange focuses primarily on children between the ages of two and 13. In addition to compliance training, as well as instruction following, reading training, sibling relationship training and training on age-appropriate play, The Behavior Exchange also offers behavior reduction programs to decrease problem behaviors in children.

Read more: Special Strong offers exercise programs for people with disabilities

“Our goal is to equip our kids with everything they need to function successfully at home and school,” Cline says. “Our mission is to bring hope and meaningful change to the families we serve, but I believe that has a ripple effect that reaches farther than just our families. I believe that we’re leaving the world a better place than how we found it. Ultimately, that’s what it’s all about.”

To learn more about The Behavior Exchange, visit behaviorexchange.com.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas
1.5K
Local News

Frisco becomes first test site for Uber Elevate
London Baker display case Elizabeth Rowe Lavender Earl Grey scones London Baker display case Elizabeth Rowe Lavender Earl Grey scones
1.5K
Food

The London Baker custom cake shop and bakery works sweet magic
1.0K
Leisure

The Dinosaur Company – now open for tours! Step inside Collin County’s Jurassic Park
1.0K
Community

Jeri Chambers named Collin County Woman of the Year
990
Food

Where to watch the big game: Eight great sports bars in Collin County
912
Local News

20 years later: The murder investigation that changed the Plano Police Department
894
Community

Burger Fixins is a 25-year-old Celina landmark
Isabella Fletcher portrait fault lines Isabella Fletcher portrait fault lines
882
Local News

Fletcher v. LISD: The young woman at the heart of a Title IX sexual assault case that rocked a local school district
819
Community

A look at the new Liberty Recreation Center
Chris-Scott-by-David-Downs-House-Renewed-Hope-Dallas-wrongful-conviction-under-bridge Chris-Scott-by-David-Downs-House-Renewed-Hope-Dallas-wrongful-conviction-under-bridge
759
Features

Dallas exoneree, Chris Scott, looks back on ten years of freedom with renewed hope
City of Plano city council chambers City of Plano city council chambers
746
Community

The Plano Tomorrow conversation isn’t over
725
Events

Local Profile kicks off Women in Business 2019
To Top