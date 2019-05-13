Community

Special Strong offers exercise programs for people with disabilities

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
Special Strong offers great fitness programs for people with special needs | Image courtesy of Special Strong

Daniel Stein, an exercise enthusiast, began working out at a young age as a means of coping with his learning disability.

Read more: Be The Difference Foundation announces inaugural Teal Warrior Challenge

“When I was four years old, I was diagnosed with ADHD,” Stein says. “I had a really difficult time in school, and one of the things that I used to help me with my behavioral challenges was exercise. I’ve always been drawn to exercise. I can’t really tell you why, but I’ve just always had this inclination to work out.”

Special Strong founder Daniel Stein has served clients with special needs from all over the DFW metroplex | Image courtesy of Special Strong

After graduating from high school, a mentor of Stein’s encouraged him to become a certified personal trainer. One of Stein’s first clients was Dakota, a young man became paralyzed after a drug overdose.

“When I started working with Dakota, I knew that helping people with special needs was a calling for me,” Stein recalls. It’s more than just a job, more than just a career. It’s a calling for me to work with this population.”

Stein later became certified to train people with special needs and founded Special Strong in McKinney in 2016. He has since helped train people with special needs from all over the DFW metroplex.

Special Strong was designed specifically for people with special needs. Through customized health and fitness training programs, Special Strong can offer one-on-one private training, boot camps and virtual nutrition courses.

“There aren’t a lot of places where people with special needs can go and feel accepted,” Stein says. “And even if they do feel accepted, some trainers just don’t know how to work with people with special needs; and it’s not their fault.”

Since opening Special Strong, Stein’s services have been in high demand. To accommodate the need for fitness and exercise programs for people with special needs, Stein has launched Certify Strong, an intensive program designed to teach trainers how to work with people with special needs and how to transform their lives through health and fitness.

In his three years in business, Stein believes the most important lesson he’s learned is humility.

“We all need help,” Stein says. “It doesn’t matter who you are. We, as able-bodied and neurotypical people, need to learn interdependence. Everyone has a purpose. I love helping my clients unlock their potential and seeing them thrive as they were created. I see so many of their strengths and talents.”

Read more: Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance aims to help house 100 homeless veterans in 100 days

To learn more about Special Strong and the Certify Strong program, visit specialstrong.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Plano-mayor-Harry-LaRosiliere-Plano-Tomorrow-Plano-Future Plano-mayor-Harry-LaRosiliere-Plano-Tomorrow-Plano-Future
1.8K
Community

The City of Excellence is in conflict. What is rotten in the state of Plano?
1.8K
Features

A guide to Collin County’s most charming patios
1.7K
Family

KidZania to open first U.S. location at Stonebriar Centre
1.4K
Business

A look at the new Collin Creek
1.2K
Health

Texas Back Institute miraculously treats young man’s severe spinal cord injuries
984
Food

Five environmentally friendly restaurants in Collin County
941
Food

Velvet Taco to open in Legacy Hall
921
Leisure

Miyako Hotel to open first Texas location in Plano
Twelve Cowboys Way The Star Frisco Dallas Cowboys luxury living Twelve Cowboys Way The Star Frisco Dallas Cowboys luxury living
918
Features

First look at Twelve Cowboys Way at The Star
855
Health

Children’s Health to host ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ Breakfast Series featuring Dr. James Andrews
Legacy West Plano Legacy West Plano
835
Events

Legacy West Sip, Savor & Stroll
754
Business

Bryce Cottrell on how Noble Wolf Vodka came to be

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


The May 2019 Digital issue asks the big questions. Who are the social media influencers I should follow? How do I protect myself online? Why is Toyota Connected producing cars smart enough to make my dinner reservation? Is AI really coming for my job? Browse the future online.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top