James Mason to be honored with Obelisk Award for Leadership in the Arts

This November, the 31st annual Obelisk Awards, celebrating excellence at the intersection of arts and business will take place in Dallas. Presented by the Business Council for the Arts, an Obelisk Award is a coveted honor reserved for artists and art patrons in collaboration with businesses who have helped grow our region’s art economy. This year, James Mason will be honored with the coveted Leadership in the Arts award at the annual Obelisk luncheon.

Mason and his wife, Barbara, are inaugural members of the Business Council for the Arts, having attended some of the first of the council’s art classes. They are founders of the Frisco-based Dragonfly Studio Creations, committed to mentoring kids and helping curate art and fundraisers for numerous art galas to increase sustainability.

Mason is also a board member for the Business Council for the Arts Screening Committee, Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas, and North Texas Performing Arts. With his involvement in several north Texas art organizations, Mason has been able to raise funds and make a lasting impact in the community.

“He leads by example,” said Megan Heber, executive director at Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas, of Mason in a press release. “His commitment to success is not about him; it is about creating something that is unique, special, and sustainable for the people who are investing their time and talent into an organization. I can think of no one else I would recommend more highly for this distinguished award.”

The 2019 Obelisk Award luncheon honoring James Mason and all other honorees will be held at Fairmont Dallas on November 15 at 12:00 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit ntbca.org.