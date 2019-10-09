Local Profile kicks off Women in Business 2019

We are days away from our annual Women in Business summit. To celebrate, we had a kick-off event at Captial One, who also sponsored the event. At our Women in Business kick-off, guests enjoyed drinks and light bites, while networking among some of Collin County’s top leaders. Key women leaders in our community delivered powerful lectures, including Collin County Woman of the year, Jeri Chambers.

Read more: Jeri Chambers named Collin County Woman of the Year

Join Local Profile for our 18th Annual Women in Business Summit presented by Baylor Scott & White Health and learn how North Texas’ Wonder Women have been a driving force in their industries and what it takes to go above and beyond what is expected. Bringing together over 400 of the most respected women from global enterprises, non-profits, government and SMB businesses of the North Texas community—Local Profile’s Women in Business conference celebrates, unites and empowers DFW’s leading ladies.

MEET OUR SPEAKERS

Laura Maxwell, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Optimization at PepsiCo – Frito-Lay North America

LaVone Arthur, Chief Innovation Officer at Baylor Scott & White Health

Kerry Philipovitch, Senior Vice President – Customer Experience at American Airlines

Marie Quintana, Executive Vice President Marketing and Communications at Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Roslyn Dawson Thompson, President & CEO at Texas Women’s Foundation

Mandy Price, Co-Founder & CEO at Kanarys, Inc.

Tammy Meinershagen, Executive Director at Frisco Arts

Friday, October 11, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel. Tickets $125. Space is limited, click here to register now.