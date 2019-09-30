‘Global Reflections: Art, the Universal Language’ to showcase at Courtyard Theater

“Idet”, digital photography by Inyang Issien | Image courtesy of Plano International Festival Corporation

As part of the 2019 Plano International Festival, the Plano Art Association will stage an art exhibit called Global Reflections: Art, the Universal Language. Global Reflections will showcase works by Plano Art Association members, as well as other artists from the North Texas area. The works have been created via a variety of mediums, including oil, acrylic, photography, alcohol ink, digital art and mixed media. Each work is reflective of each artist’s background, culture and world view.

“The exhibit shows people across the lifespan,” said PAA president Linda McCarley in a press release, “from infancy to old age, showing racial and religious diversity, and from many walks of life.”

Global Reflections precedes and coincides with the 15th annual Plano International Festival, which will take place on Saturday, October 12. Each year, the Plano International Festival brings together Collin County residents of all ethnicities, backgrounds and cultures. One of the key components of the Plano International Festival is the Wellness and Fitness fair, which provides free healthcare services to festival attendees, including flu shots, vital screenings and mammograms. There is also the naturalization ceremony, in which immigrants celebrate their newly acquired citizenship to the United States.

Global Reflections will kick off with an opening ceremony on Tuesday, October 1 at 7:00 p.m. The exhibit will run until October 23.

“Emperor’s Garden”, photography by Ken Wheatley | Image courtesy of Plano Art Association

“The Plano International Festival is pleased to once again partner with Plano Art Association in this exciting exhibit,” stated Graciela Katzer, president of the Plano International Festival in a press release. “This is our 13th year collaborating with PAA, and we are so proud to help them shine a spotlight on the artistic talent of their members.”