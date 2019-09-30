Arts

North Texas Performing Arts to present ‘The Addams Family’

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
Kally Duncan as Morticia Addams and Michael Breath Jr as Gomez Addams | Image courtesy of North Texas Performing Arts

All sorts of frightful thrills await Collin County during the month of October. This month, North Texas Performing Arts will present a musical adaptation of the cult classic The Addams Family.

Read more: How DFW-based film ‘This World Won’t Break’ became a festival hit with no budget

The musical adaptation shows beloved character Wednesday Addams all grown up. The ultimate princess of darkness has now fallen in love with a nice young man who comes from a respectable family. Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother, forcing Gomez to keep a secret from his wife, Morticia. The Addams Family will then host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents, in which, life-altering events take place.

The Addams Family will be performed by NTPA’s Repertory Theatre. The Repertory Theatre is the professional adult theatre company within the 501(c)3 non-profit North Texas Performing Arts family of theatres. Their mission is to deliver professional-quality theatrical entertainment that inspires audiences and empowers artists from Broadway to the suburbs. Earlier this year, the NTPA Repertory was named Best Adult Theatre Company of Plano.

Read more: Modern Muses exhibit to celebrate female artists this fall

The Addams Family will run from October 25 to November 2, 2019 at North Texas Performing Arts, with a special Halloween performance taking place on Thursday, October 31. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.2K
Food

The five best barbecue spots in Collin County
Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas
1.1K
Local News

Frisco becomes first test site for Uber Elevate
906
Events

Local Profile honors Dynamic Women of Color
881
Arts

A day in the life of a nude art model
854
Uncategorized

For northern Collin County, the path to success is under construction
City of Plano city council chambers City of Plano city council chambers
830
Local News

City of Plano ends their debate over The Turning Point Rape Crisis Center’s funding
740
Food

Sixty Vines plans for national expansion
720
Community

Life Skills Autism Academy to open in Plano
700
Community

Burger Fixins is a 25-year-old Celina landmark
690
Family

Get ready to party with these Collin County birthday venues
686
Food

Chef Aaron Staudenmaier is growing Whiskey Cake beyond Plano
667
Local News

20 years later: The murder investigation that changed the Plano Police Department
To Top