North Texas Performing Arts to present ‘The Addams Family’

Kally Duncan as Morticia Addams and Michael Breath Jr as Gomez Addams | Image courtesy of North Texas Performing Arts

All sorts of frightful thrills await Collin County during the month of October. This month, North Texas Performing Arts will present a musical adaptation of the cult classic The Addams Family.

The musical adaptation shows beloved character Wednesday Addams all grown up. The ultimate princess of darkness has now fallen in love with a nice young man who comes from a respectable family. Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother, forcing Gomez to keep a secret from his wife, Morticia. The Addams Family will then host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents, in which, life-altering events take place.

The Addams Family will be performed by NTPA’s Repertory Theatre. The Repertory Theatre is the professional adult theatre company within the 501(c)3 non-profit North Texas Performing Arts family of theatres. Their mission is to deliver professional-quality theatrical entertainment that inspires audiences and empowers artists from Broadway to the suburbs. Earlier this year, the NTPA Repertory was named Best Adult Theatre Company of Plano.

The Addams Family will run from October 25 to November 2, 2019 at North Texas Performing Arts, with a special Halloween performance taking place on Thursday, October 31. Tickets are available for purchase here.