DART’s Game Day Survival Guide

Howdy, folks! DART and the State Fair of Texas welcome college football fans to Dallas. With the fair making its annual run from Sept. 27 to Oct. 20 at Fair Park in Dallas, that means it’s time for exciting gridiron action. Get ready for three big games over three Saturdays.
Your game ticket includes admission to the fairgrounds on game day. Now you just need a great way to get there — DART! DART’s State Fair service is convenient and affordable.
To ensure you don’t miss a minute of the action, put DART part in your playbook. Run these six plays to guarantee an enjoyable game day experience.
Saturday = Game Day
Game days typically attract some of the largest State Fair crowds, so DART encourages you to allow extra time. Plan ahead by checking BigTex.com for game times.
Sept. 28 – State Fair Classic:
The Prairie View A&M Panthers take on the Grambling State Tigers in this historic rivalry featuring a battle of the bands at halftime!
Oct. 12 – AT&T Red River Showdown:
State bragging rights get decided on the field in the definitive grudge match over which side of the Red River is better – Texas Longhorns or Oklahoma Sooners.
Oct. 19 – State Fair Showdown:
Now in its second year, the Southern University Jaguars square off with the Texas Southern University Tigers in a weekend also featuring a step show and an epic band showdown.
NOTE: For the AT&T Red River Showdown on Oct. 12, DART has modified
train and bus service. Visit DART.org/redrivershowdown for complete details.
Tackle Traffic with DART
Not a fan of battling traffic and parking? Your best defense is to ride DART! Most DART riders know about Fair Park Station, but MLK, Jr. Station also serves Fair Park and is located near Gate 6 — convenient to the Cotton Bowl Stadium and perfect for game day.
From downtown Dallas, take the Green Line and look for signs that read BUCKNER, LAWNVIEW or FAIR PARK.
Make GoPass ® Your Top Option
The best play you can make is to download DART’s GoPass app. It takes the hassle out of buying a pass or planning your trip. Know friends going to the fair but not the game? Tell them to get $2 off fair admission with the GoPass app. The app is free, and you can download it from the App Store or Google Play. Purchase your transit pass in advance, but DON’T ACTIVATE it until the day you go to the fair.
Don’t have space for another app on your phone? Try GoPass Tap, DART’s new reloadable transit card that automatically gives you the best fare every time you ride. You can purchase and add value to your card at hundreds of retail locations, such as participating 7-Eleven and Tom Thumb stores. Then, simply scan your card on the reader located on DART Rail platforms and buses — just tap and go!
Run the Option, But Play It Fair
Don’t get penalized — play fair by knowing the right fare. The College/Trade School reduced pass is only for students registered at schools in the DART Service Area. These students also need a DART-issued college/trade school photo ID. Unfortunately, none of the universities represented in the three Cotton Bowl games qualify for this fare. Know your options by visiting DART.org/fares and learn more about college student passes at DART.org/students.
Park and Ride
You want to be there in time for kickoff — right? That requires a winning game plan. Save time, gas and the expense of parking by taking advantage of free parking available at many DART transit centers and rail stations. Learn more at DART.org/parking.
Run a Spread Offense
To avoid overcrowding, spread out on the rail platform and avoid “huddling” near the first train car. Score a better seat by boarding through doors where crowds haven’t gathered. Please note that the center section of each rail vehicle has low floors that are level with the platform — perfect for those with strollers, wagons, wheelchairs, walkers or other mobility devices.
Finally, listen to your “coaching staff” — DART has volunteers stationed throughout the system ready to help you have a great game day.
We hope this survival guide helps you avoid fumbling when the game is on the line! Learn more at DART.org/statefair.