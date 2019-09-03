Sixty Vines plans for national expansion

Image courtesy of Sixty Vines

Since its opening in Plano three years ago, Sixty Vines has become a favorite among wine-os, foodies and socialites alike. Sixty Vines opened a second location in uptown Dallas over a year ago, and has since matched the success of its flagship location. Now, Sixty Vines plans to replicate its success nationwide, bringing impressive wines and wine country-inspired fare to new parts of the country.

As its name suggests, Sixty Vines offers an extensive variety of wines on tap. Notable partners of theirs include Krupp Brothers, Joel Gott, Duckhorn and Robert Hall. As part of the restaurant’s wine program, the wine is stored in stainless steel kegs, which are placed in temperature-controlled coolers.



Read more: How Front Burner Restaurants turns light bulb moments into Plano’s coolest dining experiences

“One of the reasons why we love this program so much is because it preserves the flavor of the wine as it was intended by the winemaker,” says Lynn Brown, Senior Vice President of Operations at Sixty Vines. “The wine travels a short distance, which allows for the perfect pour.”

Sixty Vines offers an extensive selection of wines on tap | Image courtesy of Sixty Vines

Sixty Vines’ white wines are stored at approximately 48 degrees Fahrenheit. Red wines are stored at approximately 58 degrees and champagnes and sparkling wines stored at approximately 38 degrees. Each keg holds about 26 bottles of wine, which allows for a reduction of waste. Additionally, storing the wine in the kegs allows for the preservation of flavor and texture.

“When you open a bottle of wine, you only have a day or two to consume that wine, otherwise, it just doesn’t taste as good,” Brown says. “You lose the flavor and the quality of the wine. Having the wine in the keg preserves the quality for the life of that keg.”

According to Brown, Sixty Vines first opened with the idea of being a “winemaker’s restaurant,” or a place where “a vintner would congregate with friends and family.” Both the Plano and Dallas locations boast an open kitchen, where food is cooked in a wood oven, a charcuterie bar, a lounge and a greenhouse, allowing for guests to enjoy multiple kinds of experiences in the restaurant.



Read more: Chef Nikky Phinyawatana of Asian Mint wants to feed your soul

Beginning this fall, Sixty Vines will bring these experiences to various parts of the country, starting with the opening of their third location in Houston.

“We know that Houston is a great city with one of the best dining settings in the nation,” Brown says. “We are truly excited to be a part of the face lift Rice Village area.”

Salami and cheese board from Sixty Vines | Image courtesy of Sixty Vines

Sixty Vines’ Houston location is slated to open this October. Additionally, Sixty Vines is also looking to open a location in Florida by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

“We feel Sixty Vines will be a great addition to the restaurant scene to the Winter Park area,” Brown says.

By opening new stores at a steady, Sixty Vines will soon become a household name across the nation.

“We believe that we can open two to three locations each year,” Brown says. “We hope to have ten new locations in the next three years.”