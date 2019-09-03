Food

Sixty Vines plans for national expansion

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
Image courtesy of Sixty Vines

Since its opening in Plano three years ago, Sixty Vines has become a favorite among wine-os, foodies and socialites alike. Sixty Vines opened a second location in uptown Dallas over a year ago, and has since matched the success of its flagship location. Now, Sixty Vines plans to replicate its success nationwide, bringing impressive wines and wine country-inspired fare to new parts of the country.

As its name suggests, Sixty Vines offers an extensive variety of wines on tap. Notable partners of theirs include Krupp Brothers, Joel Gott, Duckhorn and Robert Hall. As part of the restaurant’s wine program, the wine is stored in stainless steel kegs, which are placed in temperature-controlled coolers.


Read more: How Front Burner Restaurants turns light bulb moments into Plano’s coolest dining experiences

“One of the reasons why we love this program so much is because it preserves the flavor of the wine as it was intended by the winemaker,” says Lynn Brown, Senior Vice President of Operations at Sixty Vines.  “The wine travels a short distance, which allows for the perfect pour.”

Sixty Vines offers an extensive selection of wines on tap | Image courtesy of Sixty Vines

Sixty Vines’ white wines are stored at approximately 48 degrees Fahrenheit. Red wines are stored at approximately 58 degrees and champagnes and sparkling wines stored at approximately 38 degrees. Each keg holds about 26 bottles of wine, which allows for a reduction of waste. Additionally, storing the wine in the kegs allows for the preservation of flavor and texture. 

“When you open a bottle of wine, you only have a day or two to consume that wine, otherwise, it just doesn’t taste as good,” Brown says. “You lose the flavor and the quality of the wine. Having the wine in the keg preserves the quality for the life of that keg.”

According to Brown, Sixty Vines first opened with the idea of being a “winemaker’s restaurant,” or a place where “a vintner would congregate with friends and family.” Both the Plano and Dallas locations boast an open kitchen, where food is cooked in a wood oven, a charcuterie bar, a lounge and a greenhouse, allowing for guests to enjoy multiple kinds of experiences in the restaurant. 


Read more: Chef Nikky Phinyawatana of Asian Mint wants to feed your soul

Beginning this fall, Sixty Vines will bring these experiences to various parts of the country, starting with the opening of their third location in Houston.

“We know that Houston is a great city with one of the best dining settings in the nation,” Brown says. “We are truly excited to be a part of the face lift Rice Village area.”

Salami and cheese board from Sixty Vines | Image courtesy of Sixty Vines

Sixty Vines’ Houston location is slated to open this October. Additionally, Sixty Vines is also looking to open a location in Florida by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

“We feel Sixty Vines will be a great addition to the restaurant scene to the Winter Park area,” Brown says.

By opening new stores at a steady, Sixty Vines will soon become a household name across the nation. 

“We believe that we can open two to three locations each year,” Brown says. “We hope to have ten new locations in the next three years.”

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

City of Plano city council chambers City of Plano city council chambers
2.1K
Community

City of Plano Councilmen propose withdrawing $56K of funding from The Turning Point Rape Crisis Center
1.8K
Arts

Cinemark Movies 10 to reformat to new luxury theater
1.3K
Features

Plano ranked 15th in the nation for infidelity
1.2K
Food

Viridescent Kitchen, a women-owned vegan market, to open in Plano
1.1K
Events

Meet our Nominees: Dynamic Women of Color Champions of Change Awards
971
Food

Wahlburgers to open in The Star, Frisco
934
Business

Toyota Experience Center showcases company’s past, present and future
833
Shopping

Collin Creek Mall officially closes. What’s next?
825
Community

Two Plano residents featured in Smile with Lay’s campaign
792
Health

Home of Happy Hearts: Baylor Scott & White – The Heart Hospital opens in McKinney
bike to work, transportation, DART bike to work, transportation, DART
740
Community

The state of transit in north Texas
726
Community

Plano Police Department to host Active Shooter Seminar

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


This month, we’ve been busy connecting pins on maps with red string, measuring footprints, sealing off everything from doorways to Tupperware containers with police tape. It’s the True Crime issue. Nothing is simple. Welcome back to the noir side of North Texas.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top