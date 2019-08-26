B. Frank & Relish rebrands to Fork & Fire

A look at Fork & Fire’s new storefront | Image courtesy of Fork & Fire

One of the most popular restaurants at The Boardwalk at Granite Park has changed its name. B. Frank & Relish, which opened last fall, will now be known as Fork & Fire Scratch Kitchen and Craft Bar. With its new name, the owners of Fork & Fire hope to better reflect the restaurant’s offerings.

Upon its opening under the name B. Frank & Relish, Fork & Fire quickly became known for its menu of classic and global-inspired dishes with twists on comfort food. Fork & Fire will continue to serve the items that customers have come to know and love.

“We loved the spirit of B. Frank & Relish, but Fork & Fire better reflects our use of the wood-fired grill and draws people in. Now more people stop and read our diverse menu and come in to enjoy the enhanced flavors of food made from scratch cooked on our wood-burning grill,” said Jason Graman, concept creator of Fork & Fire in a press release. “We’ve already seen a significant impact with a 30 percent increase of patrons since the name change.”

At Fork & Fire, dishes are made from scratch and centered around of custom wood-fired grill. Many of the restaurant’s meats, vegetables and other ingredients are sourced locally.

Image courtesy of Fork & Fire

Notable menu items include the Smokey Southern Fried Chicken lightly breaded with a smoky chipotle pickle and ancho sauce, as well as the Seared Faroe Island Salmon with a dash of smoked salt and lemon cooked on the wood-fired grill at 650 degrees. Along with delicious, scratch-made food, guests at Fork & Fire can also enjoy a drink menu that offers a wide range of whiskey, creative handcrafted cocktails with fresh syrups made in-house, 20 carefully curated wines on tap, as well as beers and even saké on tap.

“We love the new name Fork & Fire,” said Will Hendrickson, Senior Managing Director at Granite Properties in a press release. “It better represents the restaurant’s diverse menu centered around its wood-fired grill and we’re exited that the new name is already resonating and attracting more people to enjoy the restaurant.”

Fork & Fire Scratch Kitchen and Craft Bar is now open in The Boardwalk at Granite Park.

Fork & Fire Scratch Kitchen and Craft Bar

5880 State Highway 121, Plano

Hours:

Monday – Wednesday : 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Thursday – Friday : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

More: 214.210.2265 | forkandfire.com