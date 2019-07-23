Good Union BBQ opens in The Boardwalk at Granite Park

Image courtesy of Good Union BBQ

Joining the likes of The Biscuit Bar, Edith’s French Bistro and B. Frank & Relish, Good Union BBQ is the newest restaurant to open in The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano. Serving up honest-to-goodness barbecue fare, Good Union BBQ has already become a hit in Richardson. With its new Granite Park location, Good Union BBQ is bound to become a favorite among employees of the business district, as well as visitors from out of town staying at the nearby hotels.

“Good Union BBQ Boardwalk is perfect for people who love traditional Central Texas BBQ and for people who want killer burgers and salads topped with our smoked in-house meats,” said Mike Leatherwood, founder of Good Union BBQ in a press release. “We chose The Boardwalk because it’s a popular food destination and we love the energy of the space.”

At Good Union BBQ, guests can enjoy southern barbecue favorites, including prime smoked brisket, pulled pork shoulder and burnt ends. Signature items include the “Pig Mountain,” a barbecue sandwich with pulled pork, glazed ham, bacon, link sausage, pickles and onions; and the “Train Wreck,” a double burger with green chili queso, jalapeno pintos and blistered peppers.

For beverages, guests can enjoy a selection of locally brewed beers, as well as frozen margaritas.

Good Union BBQ offers a selection of locally brewed beers | Via @GoodUnionUrbanBBQ on Facebook

In August, Good Union BBQ’s Plano location will begin serving breakfast, with signature items including the “Big Start” with eggs, choice of meats, fried potatoes and a warm buttered biscuit.

“With Good Union BBQ joining our diverse collection of restaurants on The Boardwalk, people will be able to enjoy great Texas BBQ on a waterfront patio,” said Will Hendrickson, Senior Managing Director of Granite Properties in a press release. “We continue to bring new experiences to The Boardwalk. We just kicked off Summer Tunes, our live music series, and we’re in the process of completing the new pavilion offering additional space for hosting live music, lounging, fitness classes and events.”

As with the other restaurants in Granite Park, guests of Good Union can sit inside, or out on the patio, facing the body of water.

Good Union BBQ is now open for lunch and dinner.

Good Union BBQ

5880 State Highway 121, #103-1, Plano