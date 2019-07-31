Food

Ebesu Robata and Sushi brings authentic Japanese to downtown Plano

Alex Gonzalez

Aburi Box Sushi from Ebesu Robata and Sushi | Photo credit: 73F Room

At long last, one of Plano’s most hotly anticipated restaurants has finally opened its doors. Ebesu Robata and Sushi is bringing some much needed Asian fare to Plano’s Historic Downtown neighborhood.

At Ebesu, guests can enjoy a variety of Japanese-inspired dishes, including the namesake sushi and robata. Robata refers to a cooking method in which meats, fish and other types of food are cooked over hot charcoals at various speeds. Notable menu items include the Baby Back Pork Rib, the Sashimi assortment and the Berkshire Pork Belly.

Equally as intriguing is the Robata-grilled Maine lobster, which comes served with uni fettuccini, haricot vert, zucchini and roasted tomato.

The menu items are served as small-portioned plates, similar to Spanish-style tapas. Each of the ingredients in Ebesu’s dishes are impeccably sourced ingredients presented in unique fashion.

Robata Chicken Wings from Ebesu Robata and Sushi | Via @ebesurobata on Facebook

For drinks, guests can enjoy sakes and Japanese soju, as well as an assortment of fine wines.

In addition to authentic Hibachi-style fare, Ebesu offers a rare Japanese atmosphere, making for a unique cultural experience one is hard-pressed to find in Plano. The restaurant is owned by Tetsuya Nakao, CEO of Tokyo-based restaurant group DRC Co., Ltd. Nakao owns seven restaurants in Japan and Ebesu’s new Plano outpost marks his first venture into the United States.

Ebesu’s interior was designed by Shigeru Sato, known for designing Tokyo’s Gonpachi. Gonpachi is the setting of the iconic fight screen from the movie Kill Bill.

The restaurant is located directly across from McCall Plaza and next to The Gelato Cone.

Ebesu Robata and Sushi is now open for dinner in Downtown Plano.

Ebesu Robata and Sushi

1007 E 15th St, Plano

Hours:

  • Tuesday – Thursday: 5:00 P.M. – 10:30 P.M.
  • Friday and Saturday: 5:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M.
  • Sunday: 5:00 P.M. – 9:30 P.M.

More: 972.212.4564 | ebesu-usa.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
