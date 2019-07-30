Marufuku Ramen brings Hakata fare to Frisco

Image courtesy of Marufuku Ramen

This past June, a San Franciso favorite set up shop at a new DFW location. With its Hakata-style cuisine, Marufuku Ramen is a prime Japanese noodle shop in San Francisco’s Japantown neighborhood. With its new Frisco location, marking the first in Texas, the first outside of California and third overall, Marufuku Ramen brings authentic Asian flavors to Jerry world.

For spirits, guests of Marufuku can enjoy a selection of sakes, shochu and Japanese beers. Non-alcoholic beverages include hot tea, iced matcha tea, Calpico and Ramune, the latter of two being popular soft drinks originated in Japan.

To kick things off, guests can choose a variety of Japanese starters, including traditional gyoza and edamame, as well as more adventurous items, like takoyaki and geso fry. The takoyaki are five balls of fried octopus topped with crispy flakes, a Japanese aioli and a sweet Worcestershire-style sauce. The geso fry are hearty fried squid legs. Additionally, the Marufuku bites, Japanese steamed buns filled with homemade pork Chashu, make for a warm, comforting treat.

The broth used at Marufuku Ramen is cooked for 20 hours | Photo courtesy of Marufuku Ramen

Marufuku offers a variety of ramen dishes, including the Hakata Tonkotsu. The Hakata Tonkotsu is comprised of Chashu pork, a seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms and bean sprouts. The menu also has ramen dishes with chicken bases, as well as vegetarian-friendly options. Each ramen bowl is filled with a creamy, milky Tonkotsu broth, which is cooked for over 20 hours. Guests are able to customize their ramen bowls by choosing the firmness of their noodles, as well as the level of heat.

Marufuku Ramen gives each guest a taste of authentic Hakata cuisine in a modern Japanese-style atmosphere. It makes for a lovely setting for a date night or an intimate gathering with friends.

Marufuku Ramen

9150 Warren Pkwy, Frisco

Hours:

Sunday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

More: 469.388.1215 | marufukuramen.com