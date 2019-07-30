Zimmerer Kubota PBR Challenge brings bull riding back to Collin County

Courtesy of Allen Event Center

The toughest sport on dirt returns to Allen, Texas.

On August 3, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. professional bull riding returns Allen, Texas for its 3rd annual event, the Zimmerer Kubota PBR Challenge, at the Allen Event Center.

Dubbed the toughest sport on dirt, the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) was founded in 1992. Professional Bull Riders, Inc. is the world’s premiere bull riding organization and the sport of bull riding has been described by Forbes magazine as ‘America’s Fastest Growing Sport’. Annual attendance of PBR events has grown from a modest 310, 000 fans attending in 1995 to 3,000,000 fans attending live-events annually. PBR events are currently held and conducted all across the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico.

A PBR bull ride is an 8 second contest of wills between man v. bull wherein the rider can use one hand secured tightly in a bull rope unable to touch the bull with his other hand. The rider must stay atop the bull until the 8 second buzzer sounds with his hand in his bull rope and have not touched himself, the bull or the ground at any time during the 8 seconds.

This year’s Zimmerer Kubota PBR Challenge will showcase 40 of the world’s best bull riders from around the world and 40 of the best bucking bulls from around the country. This action packed event includes pyrotechnics, fan of the night buckle giveaway, and more. Further, this family-friendly event is highly patriotic and will focus on celebrating our military and first responders while working to raise money for local area military charity, Boot Campaign. Boot Campaign was founded in 2009 by five Texas women with the goal of inspiring civilians to show gratitude to our military while providing life improving programs for both veterans and military families.

Tickets for the Zimmerer Kubota PBR Challenge are currently on sale and available at both the Allen Event Center Box Office and www.Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $25 and discounts are available at the Allen Event Center Box Office for current first responders, active military, and former military with proof.