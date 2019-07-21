Summer livin’ in these outdoor spaces around Collin County

Green spaces for the best of summer living: picnics, patios, barbecues, and outdoor recreation!
One Eleven Ranch Park
Located in Garland, One Eleven Ranch Park is a spacious green area with trees a-plenty. With grills, picnic tables and a pavilion with space for 200, One Eleven Ranch Park is perfect for the ultimate barbecue or family reunion. It’s also one of the most haunted places in the area.
2121 E. Brand Rd., Garland
Big Lake Park
Located along the Chisholm Trail, Big Lake Park is calm and peaceful. From dawn to dusk, park goers can kayak, canoe and paddle board down the lake. Not on keen on water? Big Lake Park also offers a large playground and hike and biking trails.
3800 Rainier Rd., Plano
Frisco Rail Yard
Music, food, friends and fun. What more could you want? At Frisco Rail Yard, park goers can taste bites from a diverse selection of food trucks, while gathering with friends and enjoying live music performed on their large stage.
9040 First St., Frisco
HubStreat
Located at the edge of downtown Plano, HubStreat is a sports bar with great food, a lush, green outdoor patio with games like darts and cornhole, and overall fun, welcoming atmosphere. It’s a great place to come with a dog too.
1212 14th St., Plano
Klyde Warren Park
Hanging over Woodall Rogers Freeway is Klyde Warren Park, a 5-acre greenspace where parkgoers can try bites from rotating food trucks, have a drink at the park’s gastropub, listen to live music, have storytime with the kids or just sit back and relax under the Texas sun.
2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy., Dallas
Haggard Park
Right next to downtown Plano is a lush, green park with a pond and gazebo. Haggard Park is a popular wedding spot and home to both the Interurban Railway Museum and the ArtCentre of Plano. Haggard Park also hosts a naturalization ceremony each year as part of the Plano International Festival.
901 E. 15th St., Plano
Jack Carter All-Abilities Pool
Jack Carter is home to Plano’s first all-abilities playground, as well as a dog park, a lazy river, Flow Rider surf simulator and a pool with a climbing wall, Jack Carter Pool is a mini water-park on its own. The pool boasts several amenities for children, parents, and families alike.
2800 Maumelle Dr., Plano
Summer Movie Nights
Movies in the Park
A long-running monthly tradition at Haggard Park, with family-friendly movies.
901 E. 15th St., Plano
Summer Movie Series
See nostalgic movies in the Box Garden at Legacy Hall. First come, first served.
7800 Windrose Ave., Plano
Movie Night with Children’s Health
Enjoy The Sandlot on June 8 at RoughRiders Stadium.
7300 RoughRiders Tr., Frisco
Summer Dive-In Movies
Watch family-friendly movies in the lazy river at the Frisco Water Park.
5828 Nancy Jane Ln., Frisco
Sundance Square Movie Nights
Seven movies in July hosted at Fort Worth’s famous Sundance Square.
220 E. 3rd St., Fort Worth
Golf Courses
Gentle Creek Estates
3131 Prosper Tr., Prosper
Gleneagles County Club
5401 W. Park Blvd., Plano
clubcorp.com/Clubs/Gleneagles-Country-Club
Oak Hollow Golf Course
3005 N. McDonald St., McKinney
Pecan Hollow Golf Course
4901 14th St., Plano
Plantation Golf Club
4701 Plantation Ln., Frisco
The Courses at Watters Creek
7201 Chase Oaks Blvd., Plano
WestRidge Golf Course
9055 N. Cotton Ridge Rd., McKinney
Woodbridge Golf Club
7400 Country Club Dr., Wylie