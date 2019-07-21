Summer livin’ in these outdoor spaces around Collin County

Green spaces for the best of summer living: picnics, patios, barbecues, and outdoor recreation!



One Eleven Ranch Park

Located in Garland, One Eleven Ranch Park is a spacious green area with trees a-plenty. With grills, picnic tables and a pavilion with space for 200, One Eleven Ranch Park is perfect for the ultimate barbecue or family reunion. It’s also one of the most haunted places in the area.

2121 E. Brand Rd., Garland



Big Lake Park

Located along the Chisholm Trail, Big Lake Park is calm and peaceful. From dawn to dusk, park goers can kayak, canoe and paddle board down the lake. Not on keen on water? Big Lake Park also offers a large playground and hike and biking trails.

3800 Rainier Rd., Plano



Frisco Rail Yard

Music, food, friends and fun. What more could you want? At Frisco Rail Yard, park goers can taste bites from a diverse selection of food trucks, while gathering with friends and enjoying live music performed on their large stage.

9040 First St., Frisco



HubStreat

Located at the edge of downtown Plano, HubStreat is a sports bar with great food, a lush, green outdoor patio with games like darts and cornhole, and overall fun, welcoming atmosphere. It’s a great place to come with a dog too.

1212 14th St., Plano



Klyde Warren Park

Hanging over Woodall Rogers Freeway is Klyde Warren Park, a 5-acre greenspace where parkgoers can try bites from rotating food trucks, have a drink at the park’s gastropub, listen to live music, have storytime with the kids or just sit back and relax under the Texas sun.

2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy., Dallas



Haggard Park

Right next to downtown Plano is a lush, green park with a pond and gazebo. Haggard Park is a popular wedding spot and home to both the Interurban Railway Museum and the ArtCentre of Plano. Haggard Park also hosts a naturalization ceremony each year as part of the Plano International Festival.

901 E. 15th St., Plano



Jack Carter All-Abilities Pool

Jack Carter is home to Plano’s first all-abilities playground, as well as a dog park, a lazy river, Flow Rider surf simulator and a pool with a climbing wall, Jack Carter Pool is a mini water-park on its own. The pool boasts several amenities for children, parents, and families alike.

2800 Maumelle Dr., Plano

Summer Movie Nights



Movies in the Park

A long-running monthly tradition at Haggard Park, with family-friendly movies.

901 E. 15th St., Plano



Summer Movie Series

See nostalgic movies in the Box Garden at Legacy Hall. First come, first served.

7800 Windrose Ave., Plano



Movie Night with Children’s Health

Enjoy The Sandlot on June 8 at RoughRiders Stadium.

7300 RoughRiders Tr., Frisco



Summer Dive-In Movies

Watch family-friendly movies in the lazy river at the Frisco Water Park.

5828 Nancy Jane Ln., Frisco



Sundance Square Movie Nights

Seven movies in July hosted at Fort Worth’s famous Sundance Square.

220 E. 3rd St., Fort Worth

Golf Courses



Gentle Creek Estates

3131 Prosper Tr., Prosper

gentlecreek.com



Gleneagles County Club

5401 W. Park Blvd., Plano

clubcorp.com/Clubs/Gleneagles-Country-Club



Oak Hollow Golf Course

3005 N. McDonald St., McKinney

oakhollowgolf.com



Pecan Hollow Golf Course

4901 14th St., Plano

pecanhollowgc.com



Plantation Golf Club

4701 Plantation Ln., Frisco

plantationgolf.net



The Courses at Watters Creek

7201 Chase Oaks Blvd., Plano

watterscreekgolf.com



WestRidge Golf Course

9055 N. Cotton Ridge Rd., McKinney

westridgegolfcourse.com



Woodbridge Golf Club

7400 Country Club Dr., Wylie

wbgolfclub.com

