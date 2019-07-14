The best wedding venues in Collin County

Setting is a key part of the wedding experience. Outdoors, indoors, chapel, ballroom, park – the possibilities are endless! To make your choice a little easier, here are some of the prettiest and most memorable spots to tie the knot in Collin County.

Ashton Gardens | 2001 Ashton Gardens Ln., Corinth | ashtongardens.com

Capacity: 300+

Ashton Gardens is an excellent choice for couples who crave the backdrop of an outdoor wedding but aren’t keen on bugs and unpredictable Texas weather. In a forest of giant trees, the chapel and ballroom have floor-to-ceiling windows that provide the best of both worlds: an outdoor backdrop in the comfort of an air-conditioned space. Could there be anything more perfect?



Avalon Legacy Ranch | 2022 Wayside Tr., McKinney | avalonlegacyranch.com

Capacity: 200

This venue sits on 25 acres of wooded terrain with lakes, bridges, firepits and gazebos. It provides both indoor and outdoor ceremony and reception areas, but the outdoor stained glass pergola is hard to top. Avalon Legacy Ranch is run by three generations of women who call themselves “famfessionals” (family + professionals) who want to help make your day special.



Bella Donna Chapel at Adriatica Village | 625 Mediterranean Dr., McKinney | belladonnachapel.com

Capacity: 200

Stained glass windows, wooden pews, ornate decor and Tuscan architecture make this chapel a beautiful place to tie the knot. On a tiny island on a lake, the only way to access the chapel is via a bridge over the water.



Bella Donna Chapel, Jed Rollins Photography

Chapel at Ana Villa | 5921 Stone Creek Dr., The Colony | chapelanavilla.com

Capacity: 350

This Spanish-style chapel owned by Walters Wedding Estates boasts floor-to-ceiling windows with vaulted ceilings and chandeliers. Choose between the Grand Ballroom (which includes a massive grand-entrance staircase) and La Cava Ballroom (with its own wine room!).



event1013 | 1013 E. 15th St., Plano | event1013.com

Capacity: 250

Located in the heart of historic downtown Plano, this intimate venue has an industrial vibe with red brick walls and sleek wood floor. event1013 was designed for the resourceful D-I-Y client and offers a day-of coordinator, set-up and take-down services, wait staff and a studio for your photographer.



Frisco Hall | 5353 Independence Pkwy., Frisco | friscohall.com

Capacity: 500

Sophisticated and elegant, their ballroom is customizable with space for both a ceremony and reception under one roof. They also have an indoor PA system, custom lighting and built-in projectors and screens and can offer bridal and groom suites with showers. A courtyard with water fountain is beautiful for “first-look” photos and a majestic dual staircase is perfect for a bride’s grand entrance.

Gleneagles Country Club | 5401 W. Park Dr., Plano | clubcorp.com

Capacity: 350

The classic setting of Gleneagles Country Club boasts both indoor and outdoor ceremony spaces including ballrooms and backdrops of the golf courses, lakes and fountains. They have an in-house chef, wedding planners on staff and offer a rehearsal dinner package if you like to keep things simple.



Gleneagles Country Club

Heard-Craig Center for the Arts | 205 W. Hunt St., McKinney | heardcraig.org

Capacity: 250

This Victorian property offers several ceremony spots including Katie’s Garden, the Carriage House, the Main House and the Gazebo. The big yellow house has a wrap-around porch and is decked out with vintage décor.



Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 W. 15th St., Plano | heritagefarmstead.org

Capacity: 200

The historic Heritage Farmstead is an accredited institution and museum, a piece of the past in the middle of the metroplex. The timeless setting offers backdrops like the barn, garden and patio. They have hosted many rustic, peaceful weddings and can pull out all the stops. They even have donkeys on the property.



Mitas Hill | 2300 Vineyard Hill Ln., McKinney | mitashill.com

Capacity: 200

Mitas Hill is a winery and event venue on a 22-acre vineyard with a ceremony space that overlooks fields of grape vines. Reception areas include a large ballroom or a smaller space known as the Reserve, with a large patio that’s perfect for cocktails.



Stone Crest Venue | 160 Rockcrest Rd., McKinney | stonecrestvenue.com

Capacity: 300

The unbeatable views at Stone Crest Venue are thanks to its position atop one of the highest pieces of land in McKinney, overlooking acres of countryside. It features an outdoor ceremony space, indoor reception hall, and a yard with firepits and games. This venue was originally built by the Amish in 1908 to fulfill several farming and agricultural needs. History buffs, unite.



Stone Crest Venue

The Cotton Mill | 610 Elm St., McKinney | mckinneycottonmill.com

Capacity: 400

Rich with history, The Cotton Mill in McKinney was the largest denim manufacturer in the world in the early 1960s before shutting down in 1969. The space was repurposed as an event venue in the late 1990s and is now also home to various businesses. The venue is described as “industrial elegance” and offers multiple ceremony and reception spaces.



The RoseMary Barn | 1770 Rosemary Barn Ln., McKinney | therosemarybarn.com

Capacity: 230

If you like the look of a pure white wedding, check out the Rosemary Barn. This venue is conveniently located just five miles from downtown McKinney, a great place for rehearsal dinners. The barn is equipped with a kitchen and bar along with a huge wrap-around porch for mingling during the most important time of day: cocktail hour.

The Springs McKinney: Tuscany Hill and Stone Hall | 2600 Hitching Post Tr., Anna | thespringsevents.com

Capacity: 320

The Springs has multiple venues across Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Tulsa and Oklahoma City, so they really have the wedding venue thing down. They specialize in large yet simple venues with rustic and Tuscan vibes. The location in Anna has two venues on the same property: The Tuscany Hill venue offers old-world décor and charm, while The Stone Hall venue is more rustic with dark wood accents and a long staircase for a very dramatic bridal entrance.



The Venue at Waterstone | 10455 Co Rd. 133, Celina | waterstonevenue.com

Capacity: 350

The floor-to-ceiling windows at the Venue at Waterstone are enough to make any bride swoon. This rustic barn sits next to a pond with outdoor gathering areas and massive trees strung with lights. Barn ceilings can be draped with crisp, white fabrics and adorned with chandeliers. The owners’ daughter can also be hired as a wedding planner or day-of coordinator for some extra help.



The Venue at Waterstone

The Vine | 8849 Carroll Cir., Frisco | thevinefrisco.com

Capacity: 150

The Vine is a secluded venue in Frisco that specializes in outdoor weddings. Situated next to a creek, their massive garden provides several options for the ceremony and reception. Packages include tables and chairs, outdoor electrical outlets and suites for the bride and groom. The best part: you will have access to the entire property to use however you’d like.



Verona Villa | 6591 Dallas Pkwy., Frisco | veronavilla.com

Capacity: 250

Verona Villa brings Tuscan vibes to North Texas in a 17,500 square foot Italian stone building that features a barrel tile roof and wrought iron accents. The bridal suite was created with photo ops in mind—the luxurious and neutral décor makes the space the perfect backdrop for those getting-ready photoshoots. The groom suite features a poker table, Xbox and flat screen TV, but it’s also a solid place to have a few drinks before making the biggest commitment of your life. NBD.



Verona Villa

Who says wedding have to happen in event venues? Sometimes, hotels prove to be better.

The Westin Stonebriar Hotel & Golf Club | 1549 Legacy Dr., Frisco

Capacity: 650



Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West | 6007 Legacy Dr., Plano

Capacity: 1500



Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park | 5805 Granite Pkwy, Plano

Capacity: 600



Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park

The Grand Hotel and Ballroom | 114 W. Louisiana St., McKinney

Capacity: 200



NYLO Plano at Legacy | 8201 Preston Rd., Plano

Capacity: 90



Omni Frisco Hotel | 11 Cowboy Way, FriscoCapacity: 800

If you love nature and being outdoors, or if you’re looking for a cost-efficient venue, consider tying the knot at a local park. City parks have beautiful landscaping and provide a serene environment with gazebos, ponds, flowers and fountains. Most have large pavilions you can rent—just contact the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to reserve your date and time, and discuss any associated costs.



Bob Woodruff Park | 3840 E. Park Blvd., Plano



Bonnie Wenk | 2996 Virginia Pkwy., McKinney



Bratonia Park | Lavon Lake, Princeton



Frisco Commons | 8000 McKinney Rd., Frisco



Frisco Heritage Center | 6321 Page St., Frisco



Haggard Park | 901 E. 15th St., Plano

Haggard Park, Barry Benton Photography

Myers Park & Event Center | 7117 County Rd. 166, McKinney



Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve | 5901 Los Rios Blvd., Plano



Parkhill Prairie | County Rd. 668, Blue Ridge



Russell Creek Park | 3500 McDermott Rd., Plano



Shawnee Park & Disc Golf Course | 3380 Sherwood Dr., Plano



Sister Grove Park | 11110 Co Rd. 562, Princeton

Originally published in the February 2019 Wedding Guide