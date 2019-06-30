The best wedding dress boutiques in Collin County

Looking for that perfect bridal gown? Well, look no further. Just browse this list of the best boutiques in the Collin County area.
Baley’s Bridal | 8700 Preston Rd. Ste. 120, Plano | baleysbridal.com
Get formal attire and alterations for every member of the wedding party and browse a large selection of gowns for curvy brides.
Bhabhi Boutique and Beauty Salon | 6150 Independence Pkwy., Plano | facebook.com/bhabhiboutique
A bridal boutique that carries Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi wedding and formal attire with an in-house salon.
Circle Park Bridal Boutique | 4950 Keller Springs Rd. Ste. 110, Addison | circleparkbridal.com
A family-owned and -operated bridal boutique that also sells custom jewelry and hairpieces.
LeAnn’s Bridal | 3090 Laura Ln., McKinney | leannsbridal.com
This bridal shop offers unique dress lines not carried by any other store in Texas and specializes in Southern hospitality.
Say Yes to Your Dress Bridal | 1108 Howell St., McKinney | sayyestoyourdressbridal.com
Inside a charming cottage in downtown McKinney, sample designer gowns off the rack at discounted prices.
Stardust Celebrations | 6464 W. Plano Pkwy., Plano | stardustcelebrations.com
A massive multi-story shop with a large selection of designer wedding gowns, plus planning and invitation services.
The Blushing Bride Boutique | 6991 W. Main St., Frisco | theblushingbrideboutique.com
A one-stop-shop for dresses for brides, bridesmaids, mothers of the bride, and flower girls. Most importantly, it’s BYOB. Bring on the mimosas.
Winnie Couture | 2995 Preston Rd. #1580, Frisco | winniecouture.com
An appointment-only showroom devoted exclusively to high-end Winnie Clomin Lee gowns.
Let’s not forget about the gentlemen! These menswear lines are guaranteed to make you look dashing on your wedding day.
Ari Menswear | 1713 Preston Rd. #C, Plano | arimenswear.com
Brooks Brothers | 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano | brooksbrothers.com
Gariani Menswear | 2601 Preston Rd. #2114, Frisco | garianimenswear.com
Harper & Jones | 2814 Main St. #101, Dallas | harperandjones.com
Minsky Formal Wear | 819 W. Arapaho Rd. #28, Richardson | minskytux.com
Men’s Wearhouse | 2401 Preston Rd., Plano | 909 N. Central Expwy. 200, Plano | 8500 Gaylord Pkwy. Ste. 1, Frisco | menswearhouse.com
Pockets Menswear | 7701 Windrose Ave. Ste. F170, Plano | pocketsest1974.com
SuitSupply | 7701 Windrose Ave. f190, Plano | us.suitsupply.com
Vu’s Custom Clothier | 308 Coit Rd. Ste. 100, Plano | vuscustom.com
Originally published as part of the February 2019 Wedding Guide