The best wedding jewelers in Collin County

In the hustle and bustle of wedding planning, it’s easy to overlook one important part of the affair: accessories. Check out these jewelers in Collin County for the perfect bling to match your wedding ring.

Ascot Diamonds Dallas | 15851 Dallas Pkwy., Ste. 170, Addison | ascotdiamonds.com

Family-owned and -operated for the last 30 years, Ascot Diamonds is a direct diamond importer on a mission to provide high quality diamonds at a wholesale price. They even have in-house gemologists and master jewelers.



Barron’s Estate Jewelers | 115 E. Virginia St. #101, McKinney | 800 N. Central Expwy., Plano | barronsestatejewelers.com

Juke boxes and guitars adorn the walls of this eclectic store that specializes in antique and estate jewelry.



Classique Jewelers | 5995 Preston Rd. Ste. 100, Frisco | classiquejewelers.com

Classique takes pride in offering an exclusive selection of only the most exquisite jewelry with the finest customer service.



Eaton Custom Jewelers | 5200 McDermott Rd. Ste. 205, Plano | eatoncustomjewelers.com

This jeweler is all about the customization. Design your own engagement and wedding rings with the help of these industry pros who have been Collin County staples for more than 25 years.



Jalin Jewelers | 4021 Preston Rd. #625, Plano | jalinjewelers.com

Jain Jewelers can provide your “something old” with vintage consignment jewelry or your “something new” with their custom jewelry design services. They even offer a proposal dinner on them if you buy one of their rings and propose at Café Intermezzo at The Shops of Legacy! “Something borrowed” and “something blue” TBD.



Marc Samuels Jewelers | 8549 Gaylord Pkwy. Ste. 113, Frisco | marcsamuelsjewelers.com

Marc Samuels carries the best of the best when it comes to designer engagement and wedding rings with brands like Tacori, Arzano and Ritani.

Originally published as part of February 2019’s Wedding Guide