The wedding planning gurus of Collin County

Getting married? Scrambling for a last minute wedding planner? Check out these planning companies – the best of Collin County!

Lavender Blue Weddings & Events | lavenderbluevents.com

Owned and operated by Jerra, this company offers several packages to choose from, ranging from complete wedding planning to day-of coordination services.



Maxwell + Gray | maxwellandgraystudio.com

This event studio is manned by a team of 11 planners, designers and coordinators who can assist with full-service planning, month-of coordination or partial planning like venue hunting, vendor recommendations or travel accommodations.



Monica’s Event Management and Design | 5928 Lennox Hill, Plano | monicaseventmanagementanddesign.com

As the director of several venues throughout her career, Monica has more than 30 years of experience in the wedding industry. She was even given the Best of Richardson Award in 2016!



Blissful Celebrations | blissfulcelebrations.com

Blissful Celebrations specializes in luxury weddings in DFW. The Blissful Celebrations team is particularly famous for creating beautiful Middle Eastern and South Asian weddings. They also offer wedding decor and AV services.



Plan It With Me | planitwithme.com

Specializing in event management that’s both affordable and practical, this company offers services that range from wedding planning and design to budget analysis.

Read more: Sunset Soireé at Sushi Marquee



Pumpernickel Planning | pumpernickelplanning.com

There are four types of service that Pumpernickel Planning provides for weddings: full service, partial planning, month-of and day-of coordinating. They even offer services for elopements!



Venia Floral and Event Design | veniaflowers.com

Providing wedding décor, floral, planning and design services, Venia is a one-stop shop for making your wedding beautiful. They’ll even create a custom vision board to ensure every detail is in sync.



Weddings by StarDust | weddingsbystardust.com

Weddings by StarDust has been planning weddings in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for more than 20 years. Each lead planner is certified by the American Association of Certified Wedding Planners, and their fearless leader is a Certified Master Planner.

Originally published as part of the February 2019 Wedding Guide