Sunset Soirée at Sushi Marquee

Local Profile celebrated our Great Outdoors issue at Sushi Marquee | All photography by Stephanie Tann

This past Wednesday, Local Profile celebrated our June issue at Sushi Marquee in The Star in Frisco. To celebrate our Great Outdoors issue, Local Profile took to Cowboys Headquarters for an evening of music, food and festivities. Although we may have been indoors for most of the night, Sushi Marquee created an atmosphere fit for a party of jungle-sized proportions.

Offering drink samples throughout the night was RumHaven, a coconut-based rum with a citrus flavor. Samples were served in an eco-friendly, re-usable pouch, which allowed party guests to go back for refills without creating plastic waste.

Other drink samples included Ketel One Vodka, featuring flavors like Grapefruit & Rose, Cucumber & Mint and Peach & Orange Blossom.

Food samplings included pork gyoza, shishito peppers, edamame, spicy edamame and of course, Sushi Marquee’s California roll and spicy tuna sushi.

Throughout the night, music from the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s played on the speakers. Music videos played on large screen televisions, as guests were encouraged to dance the night away.

Located just minutes away from Sushi Marquee in The Star is HALL Park, one of the parks featured in our Great Outdoors issue. Although HALL Park is mostly office space, the park offers a great amount of green space and biking and walking trails for its employees and visitors alike.

Upon its opening in Frisco this year, Frisco Station, located just outside of The Star, will also offer parks and biking trails.

To learn more about green space, parks, lakes and other outdoor offerings in North Texas, pick up a copy of our Great Outdoors issue. On stands now.