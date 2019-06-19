Support the American Heart Association at Homerun with Heart

Come out to the Ball Park for a night of “Heart” with your family, friends and colleagues to support the fight against America’s number 1 killer; while watching America’s favorite pastime.

During the game you will have the opportunity to learn hands only CPR.

When a person has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby. According to the American Heart Association, about 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. If you are called on to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you love: a child, a spouse, a parent or a friend.

In Collin County the American Heart Association supports community programs such as CPR in Schools.; training thousands of our next generation of life-savers. Will you join us?

A portion of the ticket sales will continue to advance lifesaving research, community health initiatives and advocacy efforts to improve and extend lives in North Texas, the U.S. and around the world.

Home Run with Heart

When: June 27 | 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dr. Pepper Ballpark Center | 7300 Roughriders Tr., Frisco

More:ahadallas.ejoinme.org