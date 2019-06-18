2019 Friends of the Plano Public Library Book Sale

Events

The early bird may get the worm — but the early bookworm will get the best bargains, at the 36th annual Friends of the Plano Public Library Book Sale, Thursday through Saturday, July 25-27 at the Plano Event Center, 2000 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano.  

This year, Friends members will enjoy early admission from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, affording them two hours of private bargain shopping. The Book Sale will then open to the public at 6 p.m. on Thursday and run through Saturday, July 27. 

Shoppers are asked to please note that, due to a scheduling conflict at the Plano Event Center, this year’s Book Sale schedule is somewhat different from previous years, with sale opening one day earlier (on Thursday) and concluding a day earlier (on Saturday).      

“Shoppers always find great bargains at any time during the sale, but those first few hours offer the best selection,” said Scott Johnson, President of the Friends of the Plano Public Library.  

Almost 100,000 hardbacks, paperbacks, DVDs, CDs and records are available at prices ranging from 25¢ to $2. Net proceeds from the Book Sale benefit the Plano Public Library System. 

The Friends of the Plano Public Library is a non-profit, membership organization dedicated to supporting the libraries in Plano. Anyone may purchase a membership online at www.friendsofplanolibrary.org or at the sale. Yearly memberships are $20 for individuals and $35 for families. (Higher membership levels, with additional benefits, are available for those who’d like to donate more.) In addition to free, early admission on Thursday night, members enjoy a 10% discount on all purchases on any day of the Book Sale, as well as year-round exclusive early access to author events at Plano libraries. 

Public hours for Book Sale are from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, with an admission fee of $5 for individuals and $10 for families. Admission is free on Friday and Saturday.  Friday hours are 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. An extra Sunday incentive includes special pricing for all merchandise at $10 for a bag of books (and the Friends supply the bags)!

