Celebrate Pride in Collin County

Every June, LGBTQ+ people all over the world celebrate Pride month, coinciding with the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots that launched the gay and trans rights movements. For years, queer and trans folks of Collin County have had to make the trek to Dallas to celebrate their identities, however, this year, they won’t have to make any strenuous drives. Throughout the month of June, there will be plenty of opportunities for Collin County residents to let their rainbow flags fly high.

FC Dallas Soccer for All Night

Image by Jessica Tobias



At the top of Pride month, FC Dallas will host a Pride event called Soccer for All. Before taking on the Seattle Sounders, FC Dallas will march onto the Toyota Stadium Field during pregame procession wearing limited edition Pride training shirts. The first 5,000 guests of the night will receive free poncho keychains. To purchase tickets for Soccer for All, visit fcdallas.com.

Toyota Stadium | 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco | Saturday, June 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Carrollton Pride Meet Up

Via Shutterstock

LGBTQ+ people in Carrollton are invited to a social dinner at Cafe Brazil, where they can discuss LGBTQ+ issues. They will make plans to organuze nonpartisan voter registration drives and work with other minority groups to seek equal and appropriate representation.

Cafe Brazil | 2510 N. Josey Ln. #160, Carrollton | Wednesday, June 12 at 7:00 p.m.

North Texas Pride Festival

For the ninth year, Downtown Plano’s Saigling House will host the North Texas Pride Festival. The festival is open to adults and children of all sexualities and genders. During the festival, a DJ will be spinning tunes, plus, there will be live performances. Local vendors will have booths set up and will be offering food and beverages. Proceeds from the tickets sales will go towards funding a community and resource center for LGBTQ+ people north of Highway 635. Tickets can be purchased here.

Haggard Park/The Saigling House | 902 E. 16th St., Plano | Saturday, June 15 at 11 a.m.

LGBTQ+ Happy Hour

Via Shutterstock

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance of North Texas will be hosting an LGBTQ+ Happy Hour event at Henry’s Tavern in The Shops at Legacy. Join GALA for drink specials, games and complimentary appetizers. There will also be chances to win prizes. Only people ages 21 and over will be admitted into the event.

Henry’s Tavern | 5741 Legacy Dr. #100, Plano | Thursday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m.