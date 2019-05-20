Education & Enrichment

DARTable Staycation: Summer Camps

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

Wild animals, natural history, adventures and learning – these are what summers are made of when you make DART a part of the journey. Keep the kids entertained this summer and start your DARTable staycation with a trip to the following summer camps.

dart summer camps

Club SciKidz Dallas
Ages: Entering Pre-K through 7th grade
Where: Trinity Christian Academy, 17001 Addison Road, Addison; Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Road, Dallas
By DART: Bus Route 347 (Trinity Christian), Bus Route 428 (Lovers Lane Methodist
When: June 10-Aug. 2

Description: Two dozen unique summer day camps introduce children to the mysteries of science through hands-on interactive make-and-take projects and experiments. All lessons meet or exceed National Science Standards.

Dallas Wild Zoo Adventures
Ages: Pre-K-entering grade 12
Where: 650 S. R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas.
By DART: DART Rail Red Line to Dallas Zoo Station
When: June 10-Aug. 9

Description: Themed camps feature zoo tours, games, arts and crafts and up-close animal encounters, and more.

Firehouse Theatre Acting Out Improv Summer Camps
Ages: Entering grades 3-8
Where: Firehouse Theatre, 2535 Valley View Lane
By DART: DART Rail Green Line to Farmers Branch Station
When: June 10-28

Description: Through games, choreography and scene work with theatrical professionals, kids will learn improvisation techniques that will improve their creativity and make them stand out in a crowd.

Read more: KidZania to open first U.S. location at Stonebriar Centre

Perot Museum of Nature band Science Summer Discovery Camp
Ages: Pre-K – 6th grade
Where: 2201 N. Field St., Dallas
By DART: DART Rail Red, Blue, Green or Orange lines to Akard Station; the Perot Museum is a short walk.
When: June 3–August 16

Description: A wide variety of programs is offered including engineering and “maker” camps, such as Maker (Build It) and Destination Innovation. There’s also Amazing Animals, Future Inventors, Cool Chemistry, Little Paleontologists, Space Explorers and much more. All are led by amazing museum educators. weeklong full day camps for Kindergarten-6th grade and half day camps for Pre-K offered June 3-August 16.

Spark! Summer Camp
Ages:7-14
Where:409 S. Lamar St., Dallas (in the basement of South Side on Lamar)
By DART: DART Rail Red or Blue lines to Cedars Station
When: June 10-Aug. 2

Description: Campers can get creative and fully immersed in fun-filled creative adventures. Each week-long camp offers a unique opportunity to learn about the creative process through numerous forms of art, science and technology. Play games, spend time on the 6,000-foot Climb, Crawl, Slide Sculpture and work together on collaborative projects.

Texas Discovery Gardens Camps
Ages: Age 4-entering grade 4
Where: 3601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dallas (inside Fair Park).
By DART: DART Rail Green Line to Fair Park Station
When: June 10-Aug. 12

Description: Campers are divided by age in themed nature camps, such as Seedling Scientists, Wiggly Week Bug Camp, Budding Botanists, Backyard Buddies, Land to Sea with the Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park and more.

#DARTableStaycation

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
