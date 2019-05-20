DARTable Staycation: Summer Camps

Wild animals, natural history, adventures and learning – these are what summers are made of when you make DART a part of the journey. Keep the kids entertained this summer and start your DARTable staycation with a trip to the following summer camps.

Club SciKidz Dallas

Ages: Entering Pre-K through 7th grade

Where: Trinity Christian Academy, 17001 Addison Road, Addison; Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Road, Dallas

By DART: Bus Route 347 (Trinity Christian), Bus Route 428 (Lovers Lane Methodist

When: June 10-Aug. 2



Description: Two dozen unique summer day camps introduce children to the mysteries of science through hands-on interactive make-and-take projects and experiments. All lessons meet or exceed National Science Standards.

Dallas Wild Zoo Adventures

Ages: Pre-K-entering grade 12

Where: 650 S. R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas.

By DART: DART Rail Red Line to Dallas Zoo Station

When: June 10-Aug. 9

Description: Themed camps feature zoo tours, games, arts and crafts and up-close animal encounters, and more.

Firehouse Theatre Acting Out Improv Summer Camps

Ages: Entering grades 3-8

Where: Firehouse Theatre, 2535 Valley View Lane

By DART: DART Rail Green Line to Farmers Branch Station

When: June 10-28



Description: Through games, choreography and scene work with theatrical professionals, kids will learn improvisation techniques that will improve their creativity and make them stand out in a crowd.

Perot Museum of Nature band Science Summer Discovery Camp

Ages: Pre-K – 6th grade

Where: 2201 N. Field St., Dallas

By DART: DART Rail Red, Blue, Green or Orange lines to Akard Station; the Perot Museum is a short walk.

When: June 3–August 16



Description: A wide variety of programs is offered including engineering and “maker” camps, such as Maker (Build It) and Destination Innovation. There’s also Amazing Animals, Future Inventors, Cool Chemistry, Little Paleontologists, Space Explorers and much more. All are led by amazing museum educators. weeklong full day camps for Kindergarten-6th grade and half day camps for Pre-K offered June 3-August 16.

Spark! Summer Camp

Ages:7-14

Where:409 S. Lamar St., Dallas (in the basement of South Side on Lamar)

By DART: DART Rail Red or Blue lines to Cedars Station

When: June 10-Aug. 2



Description: Campers can get creative and fully immersed in fun-filled creative adventures. Each week-long camp offers a unique opportunity to learn about the creative process through numerous forms of art, science and technology. Play games, spend time on the 6,000-foot Climb, Crawl, Slide Sculpture and work together on collaborative projects.

Texas Discovery Gardens Camps

Ages: Age 4-entering grade 4

Where: 3601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dallas (inside Fair Park).

By DART: DART Rail Green Line to Fair Park Station

When: June 10-Aug. 12



Description: Campers are divided by age in themed nature camps, such as Seedling Scientists, Wiggly Week Bug Camp, Budding Botanists, Backyard Buddies, Land to Sea with the Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park and more.

