Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce Supply Chain Entrepreneurship Academy

Aayushi Pramanik
Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce (CCBCC) has partnered with Junior Achievement and P.L.A.S.C.O. Entrepreneur to teach entrepreneurship, workplace skills, and competencies to high school juniors and seniors that live in Collin County. Students will be introduced to operational infrastructures in high-growth industries and equipped with the essential tools needed to create a practical business plan. Each student will be challenged to launch their very own business.

Applications are now being accepted for the two-week Program which runs from June 17-28,2019 and will be held at UNT, Frisco. The summer academy is designed to not only teach students entrepreneurship but expose them to creative problem-solving, financing, negotiating, branding and marketing; while fostering a strong interest in supply chain management & demonstrate how it all factors into business.

The Supply Chain Entrepreneurship Academy will also enlighten students on social responsibility and product development. Students will hone & develop soft skills such as Public Speaking, team-building, and critical thinking.

“We are delIghted to partner with other companies, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs that have the same vision to serve and educate youth with skills for Supply Chain careers and developing them for Entrepreneurship. Our 2019 program is made possible by CoMerica Bank’s partnership. We believe this program will embark as a catalyst to educating many more students in underrepresented regions that have unsung talents”, says Rosalind Booker, Director of Community/Public Relations of Collin County Black Chamber.

Participants will have an opportunity to tour a local distribution center or manufacturing facility to explore how supply chain management plays a critical role in every business, large and small. Students will build upon their knowledge through completing several hands-on supply chain concept, using the methodologies and approaches taught throughout the program. The program will conclude with a graduation ceremony on June 28, 2019.

The Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce supports and empowers diversity & inclusionfor businesses within Collin County. The chamber was founded by two African Americans, Mr. Keevin Dailey and Mr. Jamal Murray. They saw the need in providing a forum for minority businesses to connect resources and opportunities.

For more information regarding applying to Supply Chain Entrepreneurship Academy,volunteering or sponsorship contact Quila Johnson, [email protected]

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
