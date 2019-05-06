Nonprofit

Minnie’s Food Pantry moving to new location in Plano

Aayushi Pramanik
New Minnie’s Location

Peter Kosley, Executive Vice President in the Retail Division at Henry S. Miller Brokerage, represented Cawley Partners in association with Minnie’s Food Pantry in the purchase of a 28,363-square-foot facility in Plano, TX. This property will serve as the new forever-home of Minnie’s Food Pantry and is located at 651-661-671 East 18th Street, Plano, TX.  The space is currently being remodeled to accommodate Minnie’s Food Pantry distribution, a state-of-the-art volunteer center and resale boutique. Rubicon Company represented the unnamed seller.

Dr. Cheryl Jackson founded Minnie’s Food Pantry on April 1, 2008, in honor of her late mother, Dr. Minnie Hawthorne-Ewing, with a mission to provide healthy meals, educational resources and red-carpet treatment to every person served. Over the past 11 years, Minnie’s Food Pantry has distributed more than 8.4 million meals to families experiencing food insecurity in North Texas. Minnie’s Food Pantry is a 501 C-3 non-profit organization that is 100 percent community funded, receiving no government support or funding.

About Peter Kosley

Peter Kosley is an Executive Vice President in the Retail Division at Henry S. Miller Brokerage. He specializes in the sale of community, neighborhood, strip and power shopping center, and he is heavily involved in retail leasing. He has been a member of the Chairman’s Council of the Henry S. Miller Company since 1984.

About Henry S. Miller

Henry S. Miller is one of the largest independent full service commercial real estate firms in Texas. Our corporate office is based in Dallas and Regional offices are located in Houston, Austin, San Antonio and El Paso-New Mexico. The Henry S. Miller team provides a complete array of commercial real estate consulting services to a variety of institutions. Advisory specialists work to completely understand your objectives and real estate needs in order to develop the most effective short and long-term real estate strategy for your assets.

Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
