Cava to open in Legacy West

Cava’s new Legacy West outpost will be located between Tommy Bahama and Mesero | Image by Alex Gonzalez

Next week, Cava’s first ever DFW outpost will open in Legacy West in Plano. Known for its fast-casual Mediterranean food, Cava has already become a hit with customizable bowls, which guests can fill with a variety of grains, vegetables, proteins and dressings.

Apart from their bowls, Cava also offers salads and pitas. Guests can fill their bowls, salads and sandwiches with proteins like meatballs, lamb, beef, chicken and falafel. Signature hummuses, dips and spreads include their Harissa spread made from tomatoes and peppers, as well as their Crazy Feta dip, a jalepeño-infused feta mousse made with imported Greek feta. Many of Cava’s hummuses, dips and spreads are already available for purchase at Central Market and Whole Foods stores in Texas.

Guests can place orders in-store, or via the Cava mobile application for iOS and Android.

Cava will offer fast casual Mediterranean pitas, salads and bowls, all of which are built-to-order | Image source: @cava on Facebook

To bring customers fresh ingredients to customers, Cava has partnered with Superior Farms in Denver, CO, Village Farms in Monahans, TX and Lipman Family Farms in Dallas, TX as sources.

Cava’s Legacy West patio will be located adjacent to the shopping center’s fountain and surrounded by a mini garden.

Cava will open in Legacy West on Wednesday, May 8 at 10:45 a.m. On their opening day, a portion of their sales will go to Minnie’s Food Pantry, a Plano-based charity aimed towards providing meals to food insecure people and families. Minnie’s Food Pantry will also accept voluntary donations on Cava’s opening day.

Cava

7501 Windrose Avenue, Suite D170

Hours:

Monday – Sunday: 10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m.

More: 214.295.7667 | cava.com