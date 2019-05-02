Food

Cava to open in Legacy West

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
Cava’s new Legacy West outpost will be located between Tommy Bahama and Mesero | Image by Alex Gonzalez

Next week, Cava’s first ever DFW outpost will open in Legacy West in Plano. Known for its fast-casual Mediterranean food, Cava has already become a hit with customizable bowls, which guests can fill with a variety of grains, vegetables, proteins and dressings.

Apart from their bowls, Cava also offers salads and pitas. Guests can fill their bowls, salads and sandwiches with proteins like meatballs, lamb, beef, chicken and falafel. Signature hummuses, dips and spreads include their Harissa spread made from tomatoes and peppers, as well as their Crazy Feta dip, a jalepeño-infused feta mousse made with imported Greek feta. Many of Cava’s hummuses, dips and spreads are already available for purchase at Central Market and Whole Foods stores in Texas.

Guests can place orders in-store, or via the Cava mobile application for iOS and Android.

Cava will offer fast casual Mediterranean pitas, salads and bowls, all of which are built-to-order | Image source: @cava on Facebook

Read more: A guide to Collin County’s most charming patios

To bring customers fresh ingredients to customers, Cava has partnered with Superior Farms in Denver, CO, Village Farms in Monahans, TX and Lipman Family Farms in Dallas, TX as sources.

Cava’s Legacy West patio will be located adjacent to the shopping center’s fountain and surrounded by a mini garden.

Read more: Understanding Asian cuisine in DFW through sushi, sizzling pots and the Skinny B*tch Salad

Cava will open in Legacy West on Wednesday, May 8 at 10:45 a.m. On their opening day, a portion of their sales will go to Minnie’s Food Pantry, a Plano-based charity aimed towards providing meals to food insecure people and families. Minnie’s Food Pantry will also accept voluntary donations on Cava’s opening day.

Cava

7501 Windrose Avenue, Suite D170

Hours:

  • Monday – Sunday: 10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m.

More: 214.295.7667 | cava.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Plano-mayor-Harry-LaRosiliere-Plano-Tomorrow-Plano-Future Plano-mayor-Harry-LaRosiliere-Plano-Tomorrow-Plano-Future
1.6K
Community

The City of Excellence is in conflict. What is rotten in the state of Plano?
1.4K
Features

A guide to Collin County’s most charming patios
1.3K
Food

Better Than Sex Desserts to open in Downtown Plano
1.1K
Community

Local Profile of Collin County celebrates launch at Mercedes Benz of Plano
992
Health

Texas Back Institute miraculously treats young man’s severe spinal cord injuries
983
Business

LVL29, residential high-rise to open in Legacy West in July
957
Food

The nine most intriguing new desserts in Collin County
928
Health

Newborn survives heart failure at Children’s Health
910
Business

A look at the new Collin Creek
841
Food

Velvet Taco to open in Legacy Hall
833
Food

Five environmentally friendly restaurants in Collin County
772
Leisure

Miyako Hotel to open first Texas location in Plano

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


The May 2019 Digital issue asks the big questions. Who are the social media influencers I should follow? How do I protect myself online? Why is Toyota Connected producing cars smart enough to make my dinner reservation? Is AI really coming for my job? Browse the future online.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top