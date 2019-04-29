Play the “board game” with Business Council for the Arts

On Saturday May 4th from 8:30am to noon, Business Council for the Arts and the Collin & Denton Counties Leadership Arts Institute Class of 2019 invite you to “Playing the Board Game,” a Nonprofit Board Workshop. This program has been strategically developed for arts and culture board leaders and their teams.

If you are a leader of a nonprofit, this is the event for you. By attending, you can gain information on the ins and outs of nonprofit fundraising and development, learn the life stages of nonprofit organizations and discover what category yours falls under, and understand best practices for donor outreach and funding approaches from a corporate leader, a foundation leader, and a philanthropist. On top of this, you will have the chance to network with likeminded colleagues within the arts and cultural community.

Attend this workshop and strengthen your nonprofit board’s leadership and efficacy! To buy tickets, click here. For more information, visit the BCA website here.