Hyatt Regency Stonebriar celebrates topping out

The Hyatt Regency Stonebriar in Frisco recently celebrated the topping out its 18-story, 303-room hotel to mark reaching the construction half-way point. Members of the construction crew, architecture and design teams, City of Frisco, and other involved groups attended the ceremony.



Sam Moon Group is the hotel developer; Brasfield & Gorrie is the contractor; HKS, Inc. is the architect and Looney & Associates is managing the interior design.

“The topping out celebration marks a significant milestone for the construction of the Hyatt Regency Stonebriar,” said Daniel Moon, vice president of Sam Moon Group. “We are looking forward to seeing the positive effect the Hyatt Regency Stonebriar has on the surrounding community and City of Frisco once the project is completed.”



The hotel will feature a 54,585 square-foot conference center with a grand ballroom, junior ballroom and additional breakout spaces; an 800-space parking garage, of which 200 spaces will be available for game-day parking at the nearby Dr Pepper ballpark; and a 3,000 square-foot Frisco Public Library available for use by hotel visitors and city residents which will connect directly to the mall. The hotel is attached to the Stonebriar Centre mall on the second floor and is located between Nordstrom and Dillard’s.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate again with the Sam Moon Group on a project that will significantly increase Frisco’s hotel and conference space and build on the success of our work in the area,” said Brasfield & Gorrie Vice President and Division Manager Jason Weeks. “We continue to see an upward trend in the local hospitality market and are excited to deliver the Hyatt Regency at Stonebriar Centre in early 2020.” The general contractor previously worked with Sam Moon to build the Renaissance Hotel at Plano Legacy West.

Read more: Miyako Hotel to open first Texas location in Plano



The Hyatt Regency Stonebriar will offer a sophisticated palette and vibrant spirit inside with a contemporary reflection of Frisco’s journey from wagon trains and cattle drives of its past to the shopping destination and stadiums it is known for today. The design evokes a genuine Texas flavor created with subtle textures, warm colors and tactile natural materials, all softly tailored and thoughtfully balanced for a timeless look. Inspired by Frisco’s retail sensibilities, soft architectural lighting and dramatic focal elements highlight key spaces and guide guests throughout the Hyatt experience whether it be a productive work session in the Make Space or family breakfast in the Marketplace. This hotel celebrates the personality of its community and the vibrant spirit of its people.



This luxury hotel will offer sweeping views of Frisco with unparalleled convenience and amenities for visitors. Many visitors to the area travel to attend various conventions at local venues, sporting events or amenities such as iFly Dallas indoor skydiving, IKEA furniture store, Stonebriar Centre mall, and the new National Videogame Museum.



The project is expected to be completed in late spring 2020. Among the Sam Moon Group’s hotel projects are the Renaissance Legacy Plano in Plano, Texas; Hyatt Place Alliance in Fort Worth, Texas; and Metropark Square in The Woodlands, Texas trade area.