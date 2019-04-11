Arts

Get the full Hamilton experience at Music Hall at Fair Park

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
Attendees of “Hamilton” in Dallas will be able to look at Revolutionary War and Founding Era documents | Image courtesy of Dallas Summer Musicals

It’s not too late to catch Dallas Summer Musicals’ presentation of “Hamilton” at Music Hall at Fair Park. The Tony Award-winning musical about the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton is showing in Dallas until May.

Those who wish to see “Hamilton” at a low price will have the chance to purchase tickets through a new lottery system, in which participants will be able to buy tickets for only $10.00 each.

Read more: Sip & Hop, adults-only Easter Egg Hunt at The Star

To enter the lottery, one must download the “Hamilton” mobile application for iOS or Android. They can begin to enter the lottery at 11:00 AM CT two days prior to the performance date until 9:00 AM CT the day prior to the performance. Participants in the lottery will be notified at 11:00 AM CT the day prior to the performance via email and SMS whether they won or lost. Should they win, they will be able to pick up their tickets starting two hours before the performance with a valid ID. Up to 40 lottery tickets will be selected each day.

During “Hamilton’s” Dallas run, Music Hall at Fair Park will showcase a collection of Revolutionary War and Founding Era documents, including Dallas Public Library’s rare broadside of the Declaration of Independence.

“We’re so proud to partner with the Dallas Public Library and Seth Kaller, Inc. to add this exciting element to Dallas’ HAMILTON experience,” said Dallas Summer Musicals President Ken Novice in a statement. “We encourage everyone, whether you have a ticket to the show or not, to come down to the Music Hall and see this exciting display of our nation’s history.”

Other documents include a revealing love letter to Elizabeth Schuyler from Hamilton, A first edition of the “Reynolds Pamphlet” and Alexander Hamilton Jr’s annotated copy of the Federalist Papers.

Read more: JD Moore explores diversity through art

Hamilton will be showing in Dallas until May 5th. Tickets can be purchased here, and you can enter the lottery here.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas, Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas,
2.1K
Community

Plano named Happiest City in America
1.6K
Family

Collin County’s top bluebonnet photo spots
bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food
1.4K
Food

Plano named fourth biggest foodie city in US
1.1K
Food

Better Than Sex Desserts to open in Downtown Plano
1.1K
Community

Plano Profile becomes Local Profile of Collin County
1.0K
Community

Local Profile of Collin County celebrates launch at Mercedes Benz of Plano
online-dating-shutter-stock-dating-app-tinder-hinge-bumble-romance-modern-romance online-dating-shutter-stock-dating-app-tinder-hinge-bumble-romance-modern-romance
911
Leisure

The sometimes awkward, sometimes sweet, sometimes painful truth about dating apps
christopher mcguire christopher mcguire
878
Arts

Announcing the Plano Classics 2019 Concert Series!
875
Business

Frisco Station hotel campus to open this summer
True Believers Turning Point Rape Crisis Center sexual assault me too collin county True Believers Turning Point Rape Crisis Center sexual assault me too collin county
849
Nonprofit

Inside The Turning Point, the only rape crisis center in Collin County
846
Food

Hiccups Tea House & Churroholic to open in Frisco
culture a day spa culture a day spa
843
Beauty

De-stress and treat yourself at Culture A Day Spa, Frisco
To Top