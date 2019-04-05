C-USA Championships at The Star!

Conference USA Commissioner Judy Macleod announced the renewal of the 2020 and 2021 Conference USA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championships at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, as voted on by the league’s Athletics Directors and Presidents/Chancellors. The University of North Texas, the Dallas Cowboys and Visit Frisco will continue to serve as co-hosts for the events.

“We are thrilled to return to Frisco,” Macleod said. “Last year’s event was very successful, and we made it a priority to build on that foundation and continue our relationship with the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones, Jr. and his team have been outstanding throughout the entire process.”

The 2019 Air Force Reserve Conference USA Basketball Championships presented by Baylor Scott & White Sports Performance Center at The Star will tip on Wednesday, March 13, at 11 a.m. CT. A completely unique college basketball event, 24 C-USA teams will contend for the men’s and women’s automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament on two courts, simultaneously.

“With such an incredible tournament last year, we are beyond thrilled to continue our relationship with Conference USA for the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships this year and beyond,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Jerry Jones, Jr. “Ford Center proved to be a unique and incredible basketball environment for all the teams and their fans last year, and we can’t wait to provide that experience again this year and years to come.”

The 2018 event produced an economic impact of $4 million in Frisco and the surrounding community.

“We are excited to have the Conference USA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships return to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco in 2020 and 2021,” said Josh Dill, Director of Sports and Events for Visit Frisco. “This unique event is a perfect fit for this world-class and innovative facility. We are proud to partner with Conference USA to offer such a superior student-athlete and fan experience.”

Competitively, C-USA men’s basketball has achieved remarkable success in recent years. The conference’s automatic qualifier has advanced in the NCAA Tournament field each of the past four postseasons with last year’s champion, Marshall, defeating Wichita State in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

On the women’s side, No. 24 Rice became just the third program in C-USA women’s basketball history to post a perfect 16-0 league campaign. The Owls claimed the 2018-19 C-USA Regular-Season Championship on Feb. 23, along with the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the 2019 Air Force Reserve Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Baylor Scott & White Sports Performance Center at the Star. The Owls are the first squad to go undefeated in C-USA play since the 2010-11 Houston Cougars.