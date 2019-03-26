Drive.ai to end pilot program in Frisco.

At the end of the month, Hall Park in Frisco will say goodbye to Drive.ai, the autonomous vehicle service popular among employees of Hall Park and The Star. As Drive.ai’s pilot program comes to an end in Frisco, they will bring their self-driving cars to Arlington, where they will be available for use at later hours, as well as on weekends. As of now, there are already three autonomous Drive.ai vehicles available for rides in Arlington.

“We want to thank Drive.ai for partnering with us during this innovative pilot program—the first of its

kind in Texas for on-demand, driverless car service on public roads,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said in a statement. “Frisco is committed to continuing exploring the latest trends in ‘smart’ transportation to expand connectivity in our city, recognized among the fastest growing in the country. We look forward to working with our partners in the Frisco Transportation Management Association to find both emerging technologies and practical solutions for our community.”

Drive.ai first launched its Frisco pilot program in July of last year, and have since given over 5,000 rides. While the Frisco pilot program may be coming to an end, this does not signify the end of autonomous vehicles in Collin County. Last week, City of Frisco applied for a grant that would fund projects to safely test autonomous vehicles on North Texas roadways.

With the opening of Frisco Station, the city is also in talks with Uber for the ridesharing service to establish a skyport for Uber Elevate, a flying vehicle service slated to launch in 2020.

Drive.ai will officially end it Frisco pilot program on Friday, March 29.