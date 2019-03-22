Local Profile of Collin County celebrates launch at Mercedes Benz of Plano

Following our rebrand from Plano Profile to Local Profile of Collin County, we celebrated our official launch at Mercedes-Benz of Plano. Our staff and guests arrived donned in their most stylish attire to eat, drink and dance the night away to tunes spun by a DJ.

With our new brand, our mission is to Connect Collin County through impactful stories and events in which we encourage the sharing of ideas between Plano, Allen, Frisco, McKinney, Fairview, Murphy, Celina, Prosper, and Far North Dallas. We believe that in order to make a positive impact in our communities we must be united—we believe in a united community.

“At some point, we realized that to serve our community we needed to go beyond Plano and, without realizing it our mission—Connecting Collin county took on a life of its own,” said our Publisher Philip Silvestri in a speech at the launch party. “For us, this is more than a community, these are our communities.”

We chose to launch our rebrand in conjunction with our Diversity and Inclusion initiative which we kicked off with our March edition of Local Profile. “Diversity and inclusion is something we are very passionate about,” said Rebecca Silvestri. “Diversity is about respecting the inherent worth of each individual—and that applies to everyone. It’s at the core of what it means to connect communities.”

“Diversity is about respecting the inherent worth of each individual—and that applies to everyone. It’s at the core of what it means to connect communities.” – Rebecca Silvestri, executive editor at Local Profile of Collin County

In addition to the launch of Local Profile of Collin County, the gathering also served as the launch for three new event series, which will kick off this spring.

LOCAL INNOVATION: Our first summer series is an opportunity to discuss trending topics in-depth, exchange ideas and make meaningful connections. The topics are: Travel, Marketing, Real Estate and Cyber Security.

LOCAL DISCOVERY: Our sip, savor & stroll events enable our communities to discover the incredible places in our own back-yards! Designed to facilitate connections, as well as encourage the community to really get to know an area they may not have visited before, the concept is super simple: attendees stroll between stops (typically restaurants or bars) and enjoy a sip and small bite at each place. We have two of these events planned for next month: On April 18 we have SIP & HOP, an adults-only Easter Egg Hunt around The Star in Frisco (tickets on sale now, click here) and on April 25 we have a sip, savor & stroll through Legacy West.

LOCAL INCLUSION: In Collin County, our huge corporations — Capital One, Ericsson, Toyota Motor North America, and so many more — all have big diversity and inclusion initiatives. But when it comes to our local communities, our neighbors and small businesses, oftentimes we find that people want to embrace diversity but don’t know how. Our Local Inclusion series will start these conversations by bringing together different groups and celebrating diversity. We believe in a united community and we believe in connecting all our communities. Our 2019 Local Inclusion conferences include Dynamic Women of Color, Exitos! (which means success in Spanish), disAbilities and Pride. Important to note is that these events are for everyone. For example, Dynamic Women of Color is not just for women of color, it is for everyone to unite in support of women of color. To build bridges, to have an open dialogue and figure out ways we can all work together. Our 18th annual Women in Business conference is also part of our Local Inclusion series—and, yes, it’s for men too!

Sampling some of their best offerings were some of Collin County’s most well-known restaurants, including Jasper’s, who was serving up prime beef sliders, Original Chopshop, who was sampling chicken teriyaki bowls. Other restaurants in attendance were Bellagreen, Mexican Sugar, Sambuca 360, Newk’s Eatery, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Seasons 52 and Tiff’s Treats. Drinks were provided by Noble Wolf Vodka, Roxor Gin and Soley, the latter of which served the most incredible spiked superfruit and lemonade blended spirit. Also taking part was Johnny Rodriguez The Salon in Legacy West, Party Time Texas who provided the DJ, Marquee Event Rentals, DFW Selfie Mirror and Icarus Independent Productions. Finally, a big thank you to Mercedes-Benz of Plano for hosting this very special occasion.

Overall, a night filled with good music, good food, and a sense of community was the perfect way to kick off a new era for our new brand. We thank everyone who showed up at our launch party, as well as everyone who has supported us throughout the years.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we believe in a united community,” said Rebecca Silvestri in her closing remarks. “And, we’re grateful to have you as part of that community. Moving forward, we will count on your continued support to help us fulfill our mission of Connecting Collin County through powerful storytelling, timely insights and events.”

Images by Mollie Mayfield:

