Plano Profile becomes Local Profile of Collin County

It’s official. We are now Local Profile of Collin County.

Since my wife and I purchased Plano Profile in August 2015, we have been passionate about sharing content that is both universally powerful and uniquely local. Moreover, we have looked long and hard at what being part of this community means, and it’s so much more than a single—albeit incredible—city.

This brand refresh reflects that communities span borders, and so do we. It’s not a new philosophy for us. Our new name simply formalizes the mindset we’ve had for a long time now—that if someone lives in Plano, they’ll still care about the interesting things happening in Frisco. Life doesn’t stop where city borders do, and to live in Collin County is to enjoy the benefits of every municipality in the metroplex.

To be local is to be part of the greater life of a community. It’s the privilege and the responsibility we all share to turn a piece of land into a place, and a place into a home. To be part of the local community is to be involved, to know where the needs are and be willing to take action. To be local is to belong.

A community is defined as a group of people living in the same place or a feeling of fellowship as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests, and goals. We share the same space and we all, regardless of our differences, want the same thing: a safe place to live a healthy life with abundant opportunity for all.

Connecting communities across Collin County, we are Local.

Local Profile of Collin County

