Plano Profile becomes Local Profile of Collin County

Philip Silvestri
Local Profile of Collin County

It’s official. We are now Local Profile of Collin County. 

Since my wife and I purchased Plano Profile in August 2015, we have been passionate about sharing content that is both universally powerful and uniquely local. Moreover, we have looked long and hard at what being part of this community means, and it’s so much more than a single—albeit incredible—city.

This brand refresh reflects that communities span borders, and so do we. It’s not a new philosophy for us. Our new name simply formalizes the mindset we’ve had for a long time now—that if someone lives in Plano, they’ll still care about the interesting things happening in Frisco. Life doesn’t stop where city borders do, and to live in Collin County is to enjoy the benefits of every municipality in the metroplex.

To be local is to be part of the greater life of a community. It’s the privilege and the responsibility we all share to turn a piece of land into a place, and a place into a home. To be part of the local community is to be involved, to know where the needs are and be willing to take action. To be local is to belong.

A community is defined as a group of people living in the same place or a feeling of fellowship as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests, and goals. We share the same space and we all, regardless of our differences, want the same thing: a safe place to live a healthy life with abundant opportunity for all.

Connecting communities across Collin County, we are Local.

Local Profile of Collin County

At a glance:

  • Our motto has been Connecting Collin County for a long time. Now, our name matches.
  • New name, same great content. Over the past few years we have continued to improve and evolve our content, and we remain committed to that mission. Online and in print, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.
  • Across our print, digital and social platforms, we reach more than 480,000 engaged readers.
  • Our print edition is delivered to homes and businesses across Collin County: Plano, Allen, McKinney, Frisco, Fairview, Prosper, Murphy, Celina and Far North Dallas. Don’t get it? Click here to subscribe!
  • Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter here.
  • Our social media has been updated as follows:

 

Philip Silvestri
Celebrating Diversity. This special edition, our first Diversity Issue, honors and celebrates our differences while tackling the issues that divide us. It’s in our mission statement that this, and every edition of Local Profile, is about celebrating the best of life in Collin County and serving our readership by asking powerful questions, starting productive conversations and inspiring positive change. We believe in a united community.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

