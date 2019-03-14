Business

Meet Dr. Pratiksha Rigley, Franchise Owner & President of Primrose Schools of Plano

Aayushi Pramanik
pratiksha rigley

Having grown up in Zambia, Dr. Pratiksha Rigley views education as a luxury. At the age of 18, she came to the U.S. for college, which sparked her love for learning. When Pratiksha and her husband, Dr. Noel Rigley, a first-generation immigrant from India, moved to Texas to start a family they learned about Primrose Schools and enrolled their baby daughter. By the time her second daughter enrolled, Pratiksha knew she had found the ideal business to marry her passion for education and her considerable multi-unit operational experience.

In 2008, the Rigleys opened their first Primrose school. Ten years later, they have expanded to five Primrose locations, operating four schools with three more expected to open this year. With their schools serving more than 800 children in the Metroplex, the Rigleys are living their American Dream.

The Rigleys believe it is their role as leaders to establish a positive work environment that makes their staff feel valued, respected and able to contribute to the Primrose Schools mission: “To forge a path that leads to a brighter future for all children.”

Primrose Schools believes that who children become is as important as what they know. Not only do the Rigleys teach these character lessons to the children in their schools, but they also believe these attributes must extend to teachers and staff as well. Pratiksha is especially committed to the professional growth of her team and applies her commitment by giving back and celebrating with her talented employees. In doing so, Pratiksha has established a dedicated family of employees, fostering loyalty and a dynamic community spirit.

“Everything we do comes back to creating a home away from home for our Primrose students and familiesand that in turn creates an environment that sets us apart as the employer of choice for early childhood educators,” says Pratiksha. “Every single decision we make, I ask myself, ‘Is this in the best interest of the children we serve?’”

Primrose School of Frisco West

333 West Lebanon (FM423 and Lebanon SW Corner)
Frisco, Texas 75034 · 214.469.1381
PrimroseFriscoWest.com

Primrose School of Prestonwood

15237 Montfort Drive
Dallas, Texas 75248 · 469.791.9131
PrimrosePrestonwood.com

Primrose School of Plano at Preston Meadow

5801 Coit Road
Plano, Texas 75093 · 972.964.6826
PrimrosePlanoPrestonMeadow.com

 

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
