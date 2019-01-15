Featured

Plano Profile becomes Local Profile of Collin County

It’s official. We are now Local Profile of Collin County.  Since my wife and I purchased Plano Profile in August 2015, we have...
Pepa Paniagua talks GALA, upcoming legislative session, and being a queer pastor

Approaching a month into her new role as GALA North Texas’s Vice President, Pepa Paniagua has goals to give back to North...
Collin County Veteran’s Coalition rallies for tax break for veterans with disabilities

In this legislative session, veterans are motioning for the passing of House Bill 716, which advocates for Texas veterans with disabilities for a...
Brides, you can have your cake and eat your bouquet too

Edible bridal bouquets is the hottest new wedding trend. Because when it comes to the biggest day of your life, why not...
Windrose Tower tops out: 27-story luxury condominium in Plano

Last week, Windrose Partners LP celebrated the official topping out of Windrose Tower, its 27-story luxury residential condominium high-rise, the only one...
Celebrating Diversity. This special edition, our first Diversity Issue, honors and celebrates our differences while tackling the issues that divide us. It’s in our mission statement that this, and every edition of Local Profile, is about celebrating the best of life in Collin County and serving our readership by asking powerful questions, starting productive conversations and inspiring positive change. We believe in a united community.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

