Each year, Galleria Dallas is known for making the holiday season a special one for shoppers. But, this year in particular, the North Texas shopping center has a special treat in store for visitors.

On Nov. 5, Galleria Dallas will be putting up its iconic indoor Christmas tree — the tallest of its kind in the whole country — but with a new twist.

The 95-foot-tall holiday tree will feature new LED lighting that will allow for stunning animated and immersive light shows, which will certainly brighten up the days of any lucky visitors that get the chance to witness it.

The innovative lights are created by Twinkly, an Italian company that is renowned for its residential holiday lighting. This will be the lengthiest tree that the company has ever illuminated in its history.

In addition to the captivating lights, this year’s Christmas tree will have 850 new, fuller branches, over 15,000 ornaments and a 100-pound, 10-foot-tall LED star sitting atop the gargantuan structure.

The tree is expected to be fully completed during the evening of Nov. 9.

Along with the titan-sized tree, the Dallas-based shopping mall has a number of other festive events and entertainment planned from Nov. 17, 2023 through Jan. 7, 2024.

On Nov. 17, Galleria Dallas will kick-off the holiday season by offering the most technologically-advanced Santa experience for guests. As part of the experience, guests will board a train and get the chance to check out all of the festive sights before they ultimately visit Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.

Other experiences planned include the mall’s annual immersive exhibition, SNOWDAY, which promises to create “Instagrammable moments” for guests; the Grand Tree Lighting Celebration, which features an ice-skating, back-flipping Santa that shoots fireworks out of his skates; a menorah lighting in celebration of Hanukkah; and much more.

For more information, or to find the full slate of holiday events happening at Galleria Dallas, head over to GalleriaDallas.com/holiday (available beginning on Oct. 1).