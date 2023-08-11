Plano was named the nation’s most family-friendly city for 2023, according to a new study done by RentCafe.com. With families in mind, researchers compared more than 130 U.S. rental cities in terms of cost of living and housing, local economy and quality of life.

Plano prides itself on offering high-quality schools and with larger-than-average apartments, the “City of Excellence” has plenty of space for the whole family to feel comfortable. Moreover, with its warm and upbeat vibe, there are tons of family-friendly entertainment venues — from bowling to escape room games and zip-lining.

Plano’s local economy was ranked No. 3 in the nation. The city has seen the highest increase in job growth in the country, rising at 6%. Plano is also home to many highly educated residents, with 60% of the adult population trained in their field. The unemployment rate of Plano remains low as well, currently standing at 4%.

Plano ranked at No. 4 in the nation for quality of life. A remarkable 69% of apartments are located in a top location and near top-rated schools, making Plano an ideal option for renters who want a comfortable lifestyle for their families. Plus, it has one of the highest school enrollment rates in the nation, sitting at 91%.

Despite ranking lower for housing and cost of living, Plano’s apartments are relatively generous in size. The notable share of family-sized units (33%) makes the city attractive for renter families. The metric that pushed the city lower in this category is the cost of living, which is 21% higher than the national average.

While Plano took the lead, two other cities in Texas placed within in the top 10. Round Rock took the sixth spot, thanks to its large apartments and job opportunities at companies like Dell Technologies and Emerson. As well, the capital city of Texas, Austin ranked seventh, claiming the 12th spot for local economy and the 15th position for quality of life.